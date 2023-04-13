J’Dyn Buillion was almost as far away from 200 feet as an elite discus thrower could be last weekend.

The Bellevue West senior and Wayne State football commit's best throw at Millard South was 134-8. Almost 36 feet behind his career best.

He was working on new techniques. But that couldn’t prevent wounded pride.

“After that bad day, the next day I was like, I have to get better. I didn’t even pick up a discus that day. I just worked on perfecting my form," Buillion said.

At Thursday’s Kruger/May Invitational in the breezes at Elkhorn Stadium, he achieved his careerlong threshold. A 200-foot throw, the state’s first in 16 years.

Bullion is fifth all time with his 200-6. The leader at 203-6 is Andy Meyer of Superior in 1989. Larry Station of Omaha Central, Marty Kobza of Schuyler and Tyler HItchler of Fremont have the other 200-foot marks.

His first attempt, after adjusting his starting point in the ring, was a career-best 177. But he has been throwing 190 in practice. The next two were in that range, only for the wind to blow them out of the sector.

"The last one, I didn’t feel like I put any power into it. It just soared beautifully," he said. “All my life I wanted to hit the number 200 and I finally did it. It was amazing."

Thunderbird boys coach Epley Hamilton was with her track athletes during his event.

“As soon as he hit his first one, the group chat started blowing up the 177. And we were all so excited," she said. “Then everything kind of calmed down.

“The next one, it was the most nonchalant text ever, 200-dash-6, and a big thumbs up. When he came over, and he’s such a humble guy, he just had a little smile.”

Next to blow up, after the group chat, was Bullion’s phone. By college coaches.

“Nebraska has been talking to me, but since I’m committed for football I don’t know like how that will go,” he said. “I’m going to be open. I’m open to anything right now.”

Sam Cappos of Lincoln East and Caiden Fredrick of Papillion-La Vista South will be throwing against him at state in a month.

“A state title is what he deserves," Hamilton said. “But I think the next meet, it’s just can we do it again? Can we stay consistent?”

The Elkhorn meet also saw Wichita State signee Kate Campos of Lincoln Pius X run a wind-aided 13.93 in the girls 100 hurdles, which is the No. 2 mark for electronic timing on the all-time chart. LaQue Moen-Davis of Omaha North ran 13.87 in 2011.

Elkhorn South’s boys and Gretna’s girls were team champions.

Boys results

Team scoring: Elkhorn South 119, Elkhorn North 87, Lincoln Pius X 73, Gretna 71, Bellevue West 58, Elkhorn 55, Bennington 17, Wayne 17, Bellevue East 14, Ralston 11, Boys Town 5.

Individual winners — 100: Brady Bousquet, ES, 10.91. 200: Asher Jenkins, BW, 21.92. 400: Jenkins, 50.30. 800: Lucas Steuter, LPX, 2:03.82. 1,600: Luke Johnson, ES, 4:34.25. 3,200: Connor Reason, G, 10:14.92. 110 hurdles: Jacob Horner, EN, 14.59. 300 hurdles: Horner, 39.90. 400 relay: BW, 42.17. 1,600 relay: EN, 3:31.51. 3,200 relay: LPX, 8:31.19. Shot: Sam Thomas, EN, 56-7. Discus: J’Dyn Bullion, BW, 200-6. High jump: Dae’Vonn Hall, BW, 6-10¼. Long jump: Cailen Hubbard, R, 21-3. Triple jump: Trey Salanoa, ES, 43-6½. Pole vault: Jordon Boyles, ES, 13-0.

Girls results

Team scoring: Gretna 97, Elkhorn North 92, Lincoln Pius X 77.33, Elkhorn South 77, Elkhorn 66, Omaha Northwest 31, Wayne 30, Bellevue West 29.66, Bennington 22, Bellevue East 5.

Individual winners — 100: Kate Campos, LPX, 12.15. 200: Brooke Rose, G, 26.69. 400: Sydney Stodden, EN, 58.50. 800: Stodden, 2:28.67. 1,600: Jaci Sievers, ES, 5:00.39. 3,200: Kara Muller, BW, 12:30.92. 100 hurdles: Campos, 13.93. 300 hurdles: Campos, 44.12. 400 relay: Gretna, 51.32. 1,600 relay: EN, 4:07.11. 3,200 relay: ES, 10:25.83. Shot: Elle Heckenlively, G, 40-8½. Discus: Brooklyn Kruse, W, 138-4. High jump: EJ Brown, ES, 5-8. Long jump: Imani Skanes, ONW, 18-2. Triple jump: Sara Iburg, LPX, 37-3. Pole vault: Jordyn Rochholz, E, 10-0.

Triple for Central junior

Omaha Central junior Andrew Brown was a triple winner at the Eagles’ Jo Dusatko Invitational at Burke Stadium.

He swept the hurdles and won the triple jump at 44-9.

State 1,600 leader Jack Witte won that event and also the 800 as Millard West was boys champion. Kearney took home the girls title.

Boys results

Team scoring: Millard West 109, Omaha Central 74, Sioux Falls Lincoln 63, Sioux Falls Jefferson 53, North Platte 50, Lincoln Southeast 48, Kearney 44, Lincoln North Star 43, Omaha Creighton Prep 34, Omaha North 8, Omaha South 1.

Individual winners — 100: John Pargo, OCP, 10.86. 200: Griffin Fischer, SFL, 21.79. 400: Fischer, 50.29. 800: Jack Witte, MW, 1:59.27. 1,600: Witte, 4:28.60. 3,200: Porter Bickley, MW, 9:37.63. 110 hurdles: Andrew Brown, OC, 14.53. 300 hurdles: Brown, 39.45. 400 relay: Central, 43.13. 1,600 relay: MW, 3:26.12. 3,200 relay: MW, 8:25.46. Shot: Isaac Ackerman, OC, 52-2¼. Discus: Ackerman, 165-2. High jump: Fredrick Harbols, K, 6-2. Long jump: Kris Baker, OCP, 22-0. Triple jump: Brown, 44-9. Pole vault: Layton Moss, NP, 14-0.

Girls results

Team scoring: Kearney 108, Lincoln Southeast 82.5, Sioux Falls Lincoln 65.5, Millard West 52, Lincoln North Star 48, Omaha Central 46, Sioux Falls Jefferson 37, Omaha Marian 33, Omaha North 24, North Platte 16, Omaha South 14, Omaha Westview 1.

Individual winners — 100: Maya Rodgers, OC, 12.46. 200: Rodgers, 25.70. 400: Kaitlyn Freudenberg, LSE, 1:00.03. 800: Isabelle Hartnett, MW, 2:23.84. 1,600: Ali Bainbridge, SFL, 5:13.99. 3,200: Bainbridge, 11:06.19. 100 hurdles: Dymond Nave, SFL, 15.13. 300 hurdles: Nyasia Thomas, ON, 47.03. 400 relay: LSE, 49.39. 1,600 relay: LSE, 4:08.46. 3,200 relay: Kearney, 10:29.21. Shot: Norah Christiansen, SFL, 39-8. Discus: Haidyn Skeen, K, 125-2. High jump: Claire Hellbusch, LNS, 5-4. Long jump: Carly Purdy, NP, 17-7½. Triple jump: Gozie Okafor, OM, 37-1½. Pole vault: Kyah Hazard, K, 10-6.

Link runs 10.3

Kenneth Williams of Lincoln High ran the first hand-held 10.3 in the boys 100 in eight years at the Titan Classic.

The Links senior’s time converts to 10.54 for season chart purposes.

Sam Cappos of Lincoln East swept the boys throws as the Spartans won the team title. Host Papillion-La Vista South was the girls winner.

Boys results

Team scoring: Lincoln East 128.75, Papillion-La Vista South 96, Lincoln High 55.5, Grand Island 52, Omaha Burke 48.25, Harrisburg (S.D.) 42.25, Papillion-La Vista 38, Omaha Westside 27, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 22, Lincoln Northeast 15.25, Papio South JV 2.

Individual winners — 100: Kenneth Williams, LH, 10.3. 200: Williams, 21.7. 400: Reed Emsick, OB, 51.0. 800: Emsick, 2:01.0. 1,600: Isaac Graff, LE, 4:29.5. 3,200: Graff, 9:49.8. 110 hurdles: Dash Bauman, LE, 14.2 300 hurdles: Blake McLain, LE, 40.5. 400 relay: LH 42.4.1,600 relay: SFR 3:28.8.3,200 relay: PS 8:38.5. Shot: Sam Cappos, LE, 61-8½. Discus: Cappos, 186-8. High jump: Porter Bazil, LNE, 5-11. Long jump: Donald DeFrand Jr., LH, 22-11½. Triple jump: Kavion Swift, OW, 43-2. Pole vault: Sage Honda, LE, 12-0.

Girls results

Team scoring: Papillion-La Vista South 125, Lincoln East 103.5, Papillion-La Vista 77, Lincoln High 48, Harrisburg 46, Omaha Burke 45, Omaha Westside 30.5, Lincoln Northeast 21, Grand Island 15, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 15,

Individual winners — 100: Lademi Davies, OW, 11.6. 200: Davies, 24.9. 400: Katie Shafer, PS, 58.5. 800: Berlyn Schutz, LE, 2:16.6. 1,600:: Schutz, 5:08.5. 3,200: Mia Murray, LE, 11:27.4. 100 hurdles: Laney Songster, LNE, 14.4. 300 hurdles: Morgan Glaser, PLV, 46.1. 400 relay: Burke, 49.2. 1,600 relay: PLV, 4:10.7. 3,200 relay: PS, 10:17.0. Shot: Lauren Medeck, PS, 38-10½. Discus: Caroline Carrico, PLV, 134-5. High jump: Glaser, 5-5. Long jump: Zaidah Lightener, PS, 18-8. Triple jump: Peyton Bennett, H, 35-10½. Pole vault: Rylei Degen, GI, 11-3.