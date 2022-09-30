Big plays help Elkhorn to win over Elkhorn North

Every time Elkhorn North scored a first-half touchdown Friday, Elkhorn responded with a TD.

But the Antlers had more big plays, the type that can sap the opponent’s energy and give the home fans reason to cheer. And Elkhorn fans were hoarse by halftime as their team took a 35-21 lead into the intermission en route to a 49-35 victory in front of an estimated 2,800.

“We weren’t planning to get into a shootout with them,” Elkhorn coach Dan Feickert said. “I kept challenging the team on how they would respond to adversity. We’ve been working a lot the last couple of weeks to get better at special teams and on our defense.”

Elkhorn North got things started with an eight-play, 82-yard drive that ended with a 5-yard TD run by quarterback Josh Basilevac. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior completed four passes for 56 yards and ran twice for 10 yards to spark the scoring march that followed the opening kickoff.

But it took the Class B No. 3 Antlers (4-2) two plays to respond.

Running back KJ Schenck scooted to the left and outran three defenders to the end zone on a 69-yard touchdown run. Cole Houck’s extra point tied the game 7-7.

Both defenses bounced back to force three-and-outs before 10th-ranked Elkhorn North (4-2) put together another eight-play touchdown drive. Running back Christian Young went took it in from 2 yards and Billy Hendryx’s PAT put Elkhorn North back in front 14-7.

That lead lasted 12 seconds.

Antler returner Andrew Salvatore fielded the ensuing kickoff and returned it 95 yards for the score after bursting through the middle of the coverage unit.

After another exchange of three-and-outs, the Antler defense short circuited the next Wolves drive when Sam Leinen intercepted a deep ball from Basilevac at the Elkhorn 3-yard line. Leinen returned the ball 40 yards to set up another short drive for the Elkhorn offense.

This time it was fullback Cooper Fedde who turned on the afterburners and raced 43 yards for the score that gave his team the lead for good.

Elkhorn’s defense bowed up again and quickly got the Wolves off the field in three plays. The Antlers then put together an eight-play, 60-yard drive that ended with an 8-yard TD run by Elliot Beister.

This time the Wolves responded with their final TD drive of the first half, going 60 yards in six plays in 69 seconds. Basilevac found sophomore Chase Loftin open in the end zone for a 16-yard TD.

With 54 seconds remaining, the Antlers could have elected to take a knee and run out the clock up seven points at half.

Instead, quarterback Connor Hunt handed off to Fedde, who rumbled 77 yards down the sideline for his second touchdown and a 14-point lead.

“There wasn’t anything really fancy on those big plays,” Feickert said. “The guys just hit the holes and were able to go.”

Neither team scored in the third quarter before Elkhorn ended the second half scoring drought with an eight-play, 51-yard drive that concluded with a 13-yard touchdown run by Hunt.

The Antlers scored again midway through the fourth with one final big play — a 61-yard run by Schenck for his second touchdown to give Elkhorn its biggest lead of the game at 49-21.

Elkhorn North scored the game’s final two TDs as Elkhorn got some of its second- and third-string players some snaps in the final minutes.

Sophomore wide receiver Jett Tinglehoff scored on an 8-yard run before Basilevac concluded the scoring with a 6-yard run with 50 seconds remaining.

Elkhorn North (4-2)......14 7 0 14—35

At Elkhorn (4-2)...........14 21 0 14—49

EN: Josh Basilevac 5 run (Billy Hendryx kick)

E: KJ Schenck 69 run (Cole Houck kick)

EN: Christian Young 2 run (Hendryx kick)

E: Andrew Salvatore 95 kickoff return (Houck kick)

E: Cooper Fedde 43 run (Houck kick)

E: Elliot Beister 8 run (Houck kick)

EN: Chase Loftin 16 pass from Basilevac (Hendryx kick)

E: Fedde 77 run (Houck kick)

E: Connor Hunt 13 run (Houck kick)

E: Schenck 61 run (Houck kick)

EN: Jett Tingelhoff 8 run (Hendryx kick)

EN: Basilevac 6 run (Hendryx kick)