Bill Holliday, from a hunting accident, lost the use of his legs.

He didn’t lose his faith. He didn’t lose his love of family. Of athletics.

“It's tough getting around," he said in 2012, “but if you keep your focus on the Lord and what he has promised it makes everything worthwhile.

“If I had died in that fall, I would have never met my two daughters-in-law or known my (then) six grandkids. I think about that an awful lot.

“It’s hard being a handicapped granddad because I can’t do what I want to do with them. But they understand. They still know I love them. If I had gone to be with the Lord I wouldn't have had that opportunity. I'm glad He kept me around.”

Holliday was in the first class to be inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. He set the state’s boys basketball career scoring record at tiny Wilsonville. He taught and coached in high schools for 40 years.

Holliday died Sunday at his home in Aurora at 81, more than 34 years after his fall from a tree while deer hunting left him partially paralyzed.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at North Shore Church, 100 W. 33rd St. in Hastings.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Kathryn; sons Gregg and Geoff, both of Aurora; and brother Robert of Cambridge.

A native of Lamar, Colorado, Holliday attended grade school in Danbury, Nebraska, before his family moved to Wilsonville, a village southeast of McCook, during his fourth-grade year.

At Wilsonville, he scored 2,748 points ending in the 1959-60 season — he missed the first month of his senior season with mumps — and was all-state three times in basketball and twice in six-man football.

Nebraska, Kansas and Penn State wanted him to play basketball. Instead, he followed his buddies to McCook Junior College, where he was a three-sport athlete. He took a year off from school, marrying Kathy Barnett from Holbrook, then played two more years of basketball at Kearney State (UNK).

His education career took him to Stamford, Thedford, Hebron and Aurora for 12 years. After two years in private business, in 1985-86 he came back at Loomis.

His accident, which left him 98% paralyzed from the neck down, was on New Year’s Eve 1988. Before that, his teams at Aurora were Class B champions in 1976 and runners-up twice in six appearances and his Loomis teams had been to state in 1988. He also had officiated numerous times at the state volleyball tournament.

After nine months of rehabilitation, he walked into the high school on crutches and resumed his duties. His last team to make the state tournament was 1991. He finished with more than 300 career victories.

On Aug. 15, 1994, he walked into the front entrance of Craig Hospital in Denver. No wheelchair, no crutches. Only a short walking crutch on his left arm to steady himself. Independence Day. He fulfilled a vow made in 1989 during rehabilitation motivated by a physician telling him he could not recover from his injuries.

“I didn’t want to hear that. I knew I’d be able to accomplish those things.”

The essence of Holliday’s character is found in a photo taken by the late Rudy Smith of The World-Herald in the wake of Aurora’s 1976 state-championship victory.

In the foreground, Aurora cheerleader Suzy Sinner has jumped into the arms of her brother Scott, an Aurora player. Where was Holliday in the photo? In the background, bending over to console Brian Kohlscheen. The Holdrege player missed the shot that would have given the Dusters a last-second victory.

The photo ran on the front page of The World-Herald the day after the tournament and the Nebraska School Activities Association used it for the cover of its tournament program the next year.

In 1989, just two weeks after Holliday’s accident, The World-Herald’s Larry Porter asked Kohlscheen about the photo.

“He was willing to pick me up, tell me it’s OK and to hang in there," Kohlscheen said. “That shows what kind of person he is.”