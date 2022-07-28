Blair aiming for its seventh American Legion Class B state title this weekend

On the outfield wall in Blair is a list of the American Legion state champions.

Coach James Bilslend is hoping his squad can add its name after the senior state tournament.

Blair Post 154 will begin tourney play Saturday in the eight-team event at Broken Bow, seeking to capture its seventh Class B title and first since 1998.

“We have the kind of team that does whatever it can to win,” Bilslend said. “We’re pretty solid defensively and our pitchers know they don’t have to strike everyone out.”

Bilslend is in his 17th season with the Legion program and seventh as head coach. He guided the Blair varsity for the first time in the spring as the Bears went 8-10, having seven games canceled because of the weather.

“Our tough spring schedule prepares us for the summer,” Bilslend said. “It’s a confidence builder because we feel like we’re ready for just about anything.”

His squad is 19-16 overall and will enter state after a strong run in the area tournament. Blair went 5-0, defeating Elkhorn Mount Michael 6-1 in the final.

Leading the way offensively has been three players — Dylan Swanson, Morgan Rump and Conner O’Neil — who are batting about .400. Swanson, Rump, Tyler Andersen and Tanner Jacobson anchor the pitching staff.

Bilslend knows some of the teams well at state, such as fellow Eastern Midlands Conference members Waverly and Hickman — Norris in the spring. Blair will play Hickman in its opener Saturday at 6 p.m.

Hickman is the defending Class B champion and will be seeking its fifth title since 2013.

“I’m old school when it comes to thinking about who we’re playing,” Bilslend said. “Anybody can beat anybody, so we just need to execute and do the things we did to get to state.”

And that outfield wall in Blair?

“It would be very nice to add our name,” the coach said. “But we know that won’t be easy.”

The Legion Class B state tournament

At Paul Brown Field, Broken Bow

Saturday: Waverly vs. Columbus Lakeview, 9 a.m.; Valparaiso vs. Ogallala, noon; Minden vs. Broken Bow, 3 p.m.; Hickman vs. Blair, 6.

Sunday: Losers bracket games at 9 a.m. and noon; winners bracket games at 3 p.m. and 6.

Monday: Losers bracket games at noon and 3 p.m.; winners bracket game at 6.

Tuesday: Games at 3 p.m. and 6.

Wednesday: Championship, 1 p.m. (another game to follow, if necessary).