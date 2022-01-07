Blair wrestling wins Eastern Midlands Conference dual tournament

A fast start and a finishing kick were enough to pace Blair to a conference crown.
The second-ranked Bears won five of the first six matches, and strung together an eye-opening string down the stretch for a 35-27 victory over No. 2 Waverly in the finals of the Eastern Midlands Conference dual tournament.
“That was a lot of fun,” Blair coach Erich Warner said. “We wrestled really well today. Our kids stepped up to the challenge.”
His Bears raced to a big lead with decisions from Atticus Dick (132 pounds) and second-ranked Brock Templar (138), then got a win from No. 6 Yoan Camejo at 152, a technical fall by second-ranked Charlie Powers at 160, and 170-pouner Kaden Sears’ second-period pin.
Templar, who was named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler, edged fifth-ranked Garrett Rine 9-8. It was part of five wins on the day for Templar, including three pins.
Sandwiched in between the Blair victories, one of the dual’s most anticipated showdowns went the way of the host Vikings, who saw sixth-ranked Drew Moser upend No. 3 Landon Templar 2-0 in overtime at 145 pounds.
When all was said done, it was a 20-3 Blair lead.
But even after the blistering start, Waverly wasn’t out of things long. The Vikings won three of the next four — all by fall — to draw within 33-28 when the lineup flipped.
A pin from Waverly’s Harrison Smith at 182 preceded dominated showings by ranked teammates Wyatt Fanning and Trevor Brown. Fanning, Huskermat’s fourth-ranked 195-pounder, got his fall late in the first period. Brown, the unanimous No. 1 heavyweight in the state, needed just 22 seconds to hear the slap of the mat.
Blair got a pin from a top-ranked wrestlers of its own when freshman Hudson Loges finished things just past the midway point of the first period at 106.
Upsets in the next two matches then sealed things for the Bears.
Unranked Luke Frost surprised No. 4 Harrison Brehm in a 5-3 decision at 113. Then it was Jesse Loges, ranked fourth in the 120-pound weight class, beating No. 2 Brayden Canoyer in a 6-3 swing match.
“That was pretty big, we really needed it coming back around,” Warner said of the three-straight victories. “I really didn’t feel good with that dual until we were done at 120 and it was actually over.”
Blair also beat third-ranked Bennington 42-25 in a dual earlier in the night. It part of a showing that Warner said should give his team confidence that it belongs at the top.
Friday’s title was part of a tough three-day stretch for the Bears, which started with a 49-19 dual win Thursday night over Gretna. Blair travels to the Atlantic Invitational on Saturday, a tournament that is expected to draw three ranked teams from the state of Iowa.