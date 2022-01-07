Blair wrestling wins Eastern Midlands Conference dual tournament

A fast start and a finishing kick were enough to pace Blair to a conference crown.

The second-ranked Bears won five of the first six matches, and strung together an eye-opening string down the stretch for a 35-27 victory over No. 2 Waverly in the finals of the Eastern Midlands Conference dual tournament.

“That was a lot of fun,” Blair coach Erich Warner said. “We wrestled really well today. Our kids stepped up to the challenge.”

His Bears raced to a big lead with decisions from Atticus Dick (132 pounds) and second-ranked Brock Templar (138), then got a win from No. 6 Yoan Camejo at 152, a technical fall by second-ranked Charlie Powers at 160, and 170-pouner Kaden Sears’ second-period pin.

Templar, who was named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler, edged fifth-ranked Garrett Rine 9-8. It was part of five wins on the day for Templar, including three pins.

Sandwiched in between the Blair victories, one of the dual’s most anticipated showdowns went the way of the host Vikings, who saw sixth-ranked Drew Moser upend No. 3 Landon Templar 2-0 in overtime at 145 pounds.

When all was said done, it was a 20-3 Blair lead.