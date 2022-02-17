Blair's Landon Templar overcomes spinal fractures to reach state wrestling semifinals

There are a couple of cracks in Landon Templar’s spine telling him he shouldn’t be wrestling.

But his mind doesn't let him stop.

The Blair senior is gutting his way through the state tournament for the first time in three years after having the last two seasons cut short due to injuries.

And he’s making the most of his time.

Templar, ranked No. 1 in Class B by Huskermat, is into Friday night’s semifinals after a pair of wins in the opening rounds Thursday at the CHI Health Center.

“I didn’t know if I was going to be able to make it to this point,” Templar said. “There was definitely doubt.”

He’s wrestled the better part of three years with bilateral pars fractures in his L5 vertebrae. Each of his last two seasons have ended early because of the injury, including in 2020 when he also tore ligaments that had grown to stabilize the area around the fractures.

Bears coach Erich Warner realized something different would have to happen to allow Templar to make it through his senior season.

So he took a plan to the family, including Blair assistant Trevor Templar — Landon’s father. It allowed for five tournaments with duals mixed in.

“I thought they’d tell me to go kick rocks,” Warner said.

But less wear and tear has helped keep Templar on the mat this year for Class B No. 4 Blair. And a relatively healthy Templar has made a difference for the Bears.

“We just wanted to be smart with it,” Warner said. “He’s a leader for our team. The kids follow him and listen to him. The team kind of goes how he goes. When we wrestle well, he’s wrestling. The team just builds off of that.”

In last weekend’s district tournament, Templar beat the two wrestlers on his way to the title who are now behind him in the standings — Jayden Coulter of Pierce and Omaha Skutt’s Adam Kruse.

It was the first time in a long time Templar felt really good physically.

“I stepped up my game,” he said. “Earlier this season I might have lost those matches.”

Added Warner: “That was the best we’ve seen him wrestle.”

Templar pinned Cozad’s Dreu White in the first period in their opening-round match Thursday. A late stalling call was then the difference in a 2-1 quarterfinals victory over No. 5 Bayler Poston of Nebraska City.

It puts Templar into a Friday night semifinal against Chadron freshman Quinn Bailey. Coulter and Kruse will wrestle in the other semifinal on the opposite side of the bracket.

A fusion surgery will have to happen in the next few years once his bones stop growing and are hard enough to support hardware.

There’s plenty of awkward sleeping positions in his near future. Some random pain from a sneeze or stretch here or there probably too.

But he’s also hoping for more wrestling — possibly in college.

At the beginning of the season Templar said he just hoped to make it through healthy and qualify for the state tournament. Then a state medal became the focus.

With that secured, he’s thinking bigger.

“The goal now is to go on and win it all,” Templar said.