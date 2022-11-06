Boxing champion Bud Crawford among nine Omaha Public Schools Hall of Fame inductees

World boxing champion Terence “Bud” Crawford and Olympic gymnast Jim Hartung are among nine former athletes, coaches and administrators who will be inducted Nov. 19 into the Omaha Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame.

Paul Brown, Chequetta (Bearfield) Jackson, Akoy Agau, Adam Wright, Cara (Churchich) Riggs, Preston Love Jr. and Tom Robertson also will enter the hall at the 6:30 p.m. banquet at CHI Health Center.

It’s the 15th class for the hall, but the first honored since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Banquet tickets are $75. Go to https://omahapublicschoolsfoundation.org/ops-athletic-hall-of-fame. Deadline is Monday.

The honorees:

Paul Brown, Benson (1958): Lettered in football, basketball and baseball. Played baseball for Iowa and officiated college football. Brown and his wife Djel are the founders of the Benson High Foundation.

Terence “Bud” Crawford, Bryan (2005): Turning pro in 2008, he’s held multiple world boxing titles including his hold on the WBO welterweight championship since 2018.

Chequetta (Bearfield) Jackson, Burke (1998): A winner of four gold medals at the 1998 state track meet, she ended her career at Burke with five golds and seven Class A titles. At Illinois, she was an All-American and Big Ten champion in relay events.

Akoy Agau, Central (2012): Was the first Class A boys basketball player to start on four straight state title teams. Also played football and competed in track. (2009-12). His college basketball career started and ended at Louisville, with stops in between at Georgetown and SMU.

Adam Wright, North (1996): He was the second-team All-Metro quarterback in 1995 (behind future Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch). At UNO, he was a Division II All-America running back who set the school career rushing record with 3,926 yards.

Cara (Churchich) Riggs, Northwest (1980): Active in extracurriculars as a Husky, she was athletic director at Benson (the first female A.D. at an OPS high school) and principal at Beveridge Middle and South High during a 30-year career with the district.

Jim Hartung, South (1978): Before being selected to two U.S. Olympic gymnastics teams and competing on the gold-medal 1984 team, he won 18 gold medals in three years of NSAA meets, was the 1978 state high school athlete of the year and was a 22-time All-American and two-time NCAA all-around champion at Nebraska.

Preston Love Jr., Tech (1960): All-Nebraska in football, all-city in basketball and the high hurdles gold medalist as a senior, he played football and was All-Big Ten in indoor track at Northwestern and came back to his home state to letter twice in football at NU and was drafted by the Detroit Lions.

Tom Robertson, middle schools: For the past three decades he was a coach, mentor, administrator and leader for the past three decades. He was selected for this honor by a group of his peers.​