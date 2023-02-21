Some of the favored teams in Class C-1 were extended in their Tuesday night subdistrict semifinals.

Among them was defending champion Ashland-Greenwood. The No. 3 Jays (23-1), last year’s state champions, needed overtime to defeat Douglas County West 54-51 in C1-4 at Wahoo.

The host Warriors, ranked No. 1, had a much easier time in defeating city rival Wahoo Neumann 71-28 as Anthony Simon scored 14 points. They host Ashland at 6 p.m. Thursday in a subdistrict final. All that’s at stake is seeding for the district-final round.

In C-3 at Omaha Concordia, the No. 8 Mustangs (21-3), with Elliot Wilson and Quientan McCafferty combining for 31 points, defeated Conestoga 57-48. The Cougars finished 14-11, their best record since 16-4 in 1983-84.

Concordia will host No. 10 Boys Town (11-11), which trailed at halftime but beat Fort Calhoun 73-59, at 6 p.m. Thursday. Concordia will host a district final. Boys Town must win to extend its season.

C1-2: Third-seeded Lincoln Christian (9-14) upset 16-8 Malcolm 54-52 to advance to play host Lincoln Lutheran on Thursday.

C1-5 at Columbus Scotus: Scotus sophomore Cohen Pelan made 5 of 6 free throws after being fouled, and two Columbus Lakeview players subsequently receiving technicals, to break a tie midway through the final quarter of a 52-44 win for the 16-8 Shamrocks.

Class B

B-8 at Scottsbluff: Gering (13-11) defeated Alliance 59-47 in a game played ahead of schedule because of the forecast for snow in the state’s panhandle. Gering visits Scottsbluff (15-8) at 6 p.m. MT Thursday. The teams have split their season series.

Class C-2

C2-1 at Adams: Carter Niles had 25 points in No. 4 Freeman’s 66-40 win over Johnson County.

C2-2 at Murdock: Yutan (13-10) defeated Fremont Bergan 55-50 in overtime. The Chieftains advance to Thursday’s final against No. 8 Elmwood-Murdock (17-7), which defeated Bellevue Cornerstone 67-32 behind 18 points from Henry Coleman. Cornerstone’s 14-7 record is a school record.

C2-9 at Amherst: No. 3 Amherst (22-1) trailed by two at halftime before beating Grand Island Central Catholic 45-40, ending a five-year string of state appearances by the Crusaders (10-14). The Broncos host No. 1 Doniphan-Trumbull (23-1), a 79-52 winner over Nebraska Christian, in Thursday’s final.

Class D-1

D1-1 at Johnson: Freshman Brody Koehler tied the school record with seven 3s in No. 9 Johnson-Brock’s 73-37 win over HTRS.

D1-10 at North Platte St. Patrick’s: The host Irish (21-2), last year’s champion and ranked No. 1, got 13 points and a career-high 17 rebounds from Zarek Branch and 28 points and 16 boards from Brecken Erickson in a 69-52 win over South Loup. St. Patrick’s finals opponent will be No. 2 Maywood-Hayes Center (24-1), which defeated No. 9 Elm Creek 50-40.

Class D-2

D2-5 at Santee: No. 10 Stuart (15-7) defeated Creighton 54-46 to advance to Thursday’s final against No. 9 Santee (14-4), which defeated O’Neill St. Mary’s 78-63.

A, B districts

Class A won’t complete its state tournament field until next Tuesday since A-6, one of only two four-team districts, is the only one of the seven not to have a Monday final.

All pairings matched the newspaper's projections Monday. Class B’s district tournaments are Wednesday and Thursday at Crete, Waverly, Platteview, Omaha Skutt, Bennington, York, McCook and Scottsbluff.

Class A districts

A-1 – Friday: Grand Island at Omaha Benson, TBA. Saturday: Friday winner at Bellevue West, 6; Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Central, TBA. Final Monday, 6.

A-2 – Friday: Omaha Northwest at Columbus, TBA. Saturday: Friday winner at Millard North, 3:30; Lincoln Pius X at Kearney, 7. Final Monday, TBA.

A-3 – Friday: Norfolk at Fremont, TBA. Saturday: Friday winner at Gretna, 4; Omaha Bryan at Lincoln North Star, TBA. Final Monday, 7.

A-4 – Friday: Omaha South at Bellevue East, 5. Saturday: Friday winner at Omaha Creighton Prep, 4; North Platte at Lincoln Southeast, 6. Final Monday, TBA.

A-5 – Friday: Omaha Buena Vista at Omaha Westview, TBA. Saturday; Friday winner at Lincoln East, 5; Millard West at Lincoln Southwest, 5. Final Monday, 7.

A-6 – Saturday: Omaha Burke at Omaha Westside, 5; Millard South at Lincoln High, 5. Final Tuesday, 7.

A-7 – Saturday: Papillion-La Vista at Elkhorn South, 6; Omaha North at Papillion-La Vista South, TBA. Final Monday, 6.

Class B subdistricts

B-1 at Crete -- Wednesday: Beatrice vs. Norris, 6:30. Thursday: Wednesday winner at Crete, 6:30.

B-2 at Waverly -- Wednesday: Nebraska City vs. Plattsmouth, 6. Thursday: Wednesday winner at Waverly, 6.

B-3 at Platteview – Wednesday: Omaha Gross at Platteview, 6; Ralston vs. Omaha Roncalli, 7:30. Final Thursday, 7.

B-4 at Omaha Skutt - Wednesday: Elkhorn North at Omaha Skutt, 6; Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Elkhorn, 7:30. Final Thursday, 6.

B-5 at Bennington -- Wednesday: Schuyler at Bennington, 5:30; Blair vs. South Sioux City, 7. Final Thursday, 7.

B-6 at York -- Wednesday: Hastings vs. Seward, TBA. Thursday: Wednesday winner at York, TBA.

B-7 at McCook -- Wednesday: Lexington vs. Grand Island Northwest, 6. Thursday: Wednesday winner at McCook, 6.

B-8 at Scottsbluff – Final Thursday, Gering at Scottsbluff, 6 MT.​