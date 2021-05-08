Boys district soccer finals: Platteview earns ticket to state tournament for first time since 2004

Over their two previous soccer seasons, Platteview’s senior boys were a combined 3-24. In the last two games as sophomores, only ten players suited up.

None of that will matter next week when they play at the state tournament, though.

The unranked Trojans pulled a 4-1 upset over Class B No. 4 Beatrice in Saturday’s B-3 district final, punching the program’s first ticket to the state tournament since 2004.

“Our three seniors have been through hell,” Platteview coach Mark McLaughlin said. “They’ve played full games with ten men and not even the option of a sub. They have weathered the storm and they have finally reached the pinnacle.”

All four goals and each of the Trojans’ three assists came from seniors Jackson Fluckey and twin brothers Connor and Jacob Cargile.

With Platteview aided by a considerable wind at its back in the first half, Fluckey scored in the ninth minute to give his team an early lift.

“Beatrice has done a great job all year of not conceding goals,” McLaughlin said. “When you get one nine minutes in, it makes people uncomfortable. You’re not used to conceding and then there’s one on the board quickly.”