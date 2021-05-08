Boys district soccer finals: Platteview earns ticket to state tournament for first time since 2004

Over their two previous soccer seasons, Platteview’s senior boys were a combined 3-24. In the last two games as sophomores, only ten players suited up.
None of that will matter next week when they play at the state tournament, though.
The unranked Trojans pulled a 4-1 upset over Class B No. 4 Beatrice in Saturday’s B-3 district final, punching the program’s first ticket to the state tournament since 2004.
“Our three seniors have been through hell,” Platteview coach Mark McLaughlin said. “They’ve played full games with ten men and not even the option of a sub. They have weathered the storm and they have finally reached the pinnacle.”
All four goals and each of the Trojans’ three assists came from seniors Jackson Fluckey and twin brothers Connor and Jacob Cargile.
With Platteview aided by a considerable wind at its back in the first half, Fluckey scored in the ninth minute to give his team an early lift.
“Beatrice has done a great job all year of not conceding goals,” McLaughlin said. “When you get one nine minutes in, it makes people uncomfortable. You’re not used to conceding and then there’s one on the board quickly.”
A Jacob Cargile corner kick near the midway point of the half floated in untouched and doubled the lead. McLaughlin said it was a turning point in the match.
“You get your two going with the wind and that puts a lot of pressure on,” he said.
After weathering an early second-half storm from Beatrice, the Trojans would tack on a third goal on a counter attack when Fluckey found Connor Cargile for his team-leading 23rd of the season.
Fluckey would add another, striking a ball from distance that squirted from the scoring area off of a corner kick.
It was the first time all season that Beatrice, which won 2-1 when the teams met to open the year, had given up more than two goals in a match.
In the span four days this week, Platteview avenged losses with its season on the line. Wednesday’s sub-district championship victory came against a Nebraska City team the Trojans had lost to twice during the regular season.
McLaughlin was hired in 2019 as the football coach and added soccer skipper to his resume based on his experience playing the sport as a youth and in high school. He credited assistant Kevin Cargile — the father of Connor and Jacob — with being “the brains of the operation.”
“He’s what makes us go,” McLaughlin said. “The kids love him. Just a tremendous person, a positive guy all the time. Today seeing him watch his boys, I don’t know that you can find anything better in sports.”
Platteview (12-6)....2 2—4
At Beatrice (13-4)...0 1—1
GOALS: P, Jackson Fluckey 2, Connor Cargile, Jacob Cargile; B, Rodolfo Cuevas.
B-1 at Omaha Skutt
Omaha Skutt 6, Crete 0
There was plenty of offense to go with all Skutt’s usual stingy defense Saturday, more than enough for the defending champions in a district final victory.
Five different SkyHawks scored in the first half and keeper Zach Weis added to his Class B record with a 16th shutout of the season. Weis hasn’t given up a goal since the season’s opening weekend.
Caleb Vos found the back of the net twice, including the lone goal of the second half as Skutt (18-1) locked things down on the defensive side.
B-2 at Lexington
Lexington 8, Kearney Catholic 2
Three goals and an assist from junior forward Diego Martinez were more than enough for the second-ranked Minutemen to run away with the B-2 district final victory.
Martinez got things going in the ninth minute, heading in a corner from Yoskar Galvan to crack the scoring. He’d add one before halftime and another just after the break - both on assists from Alex Perez - to register his third hat trick of the season.
Lexington (18-1) has reeled off 16 consecutive victories since dropping an opening weekend decision to Skutt. They’ve outscored opponents 104-7 in that stretch.
B-4 at Elkhorn Mount Michael
Elkhorn Mount Michael 4, Blair 3, SO
The seventh-ranked Knights came back from a pair of two-score deficits and earned a spot in the state tournament with a shootout win in the B-4 district final.
After trailing 2-0 at halftime, Mount Michael got a quick goal after intermission from sophomore Harper Held. Blair would answer to push its lead to 3-1 just before the midway point of the second half, but goals from Held and Chouinard in the last ten minutes sent the match to overtime.
Kyle Pelan came up with two saves in the shootout as the Knights (11-5) won 4-3 in kicks. They’ll make their first state tournament appearance since 2015.
B-5 at Bennington
Bennington 4, Scottsbluff 1, OT
Overtime goals from Kai Olbrich, Ayo Makinde and Adam Baessler lifted the third-ranked Badgers to the win and a spot in their first state tournament in program history.
Oliver Benson also had a goal and an assist for Bennington (16-3), which has now won 12 of its last 13 matches.
B-6 at Grand Island Northwest
Grand Island Northwest 1, Ralston 0
A free kick from distance has the Vikings in the big dance.
Junior forward Najib Ortiz struck from over 30 yards out and fifth-ranked Grand Island Northwest (13-3) made it hold up for the result in the B-6 district final.
It was the fourth straight shutout for the Vikings, and tenth of the season. They’ll make back-to-back state tournament trips for the first time in program history.
B-7 at Wilderness Park (Columbus)
Columbus Scotus 2, Schuyler 0
Carter Filipi and Chance Bailey scored second-half goals as the No. 6 Shamrocks clinched their spot in the state tournament for the first time since 2016.
A deep shot from Filipi in the 53rd minute put Scotus (12-3) ahead. Bailey’s score off of a feed from Devon Borchers gave the Shamrocks an insurance goal with ten minutes left.
The last time Scotus was in the state tournament it was finishing off a championship three-peat.
B-8 at Waverly
South Sioux City 3, Waverly
Michael Mendez, Jose Hernandez and Luis Navarro each tallied goals to help eighth-ranked South Sioux City to the district final victory and a spot in next week’s state tournament.
After beginning the year 1-7, the Cardinals won nine of their final 12 matches and will play at state for the third time in four seasons. The last time South Sioux City was on the biggest stage — in 2018 — it walked away with the Class B title.