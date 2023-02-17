If someone had told Phillip Carstens earlier this week that he’d be wrestling for a state title on Saturday, he would more than just believed them.

“I would have agreed with it,” the Boys Town senior said after punching his ticket with a win in Friday night’s semifinals at the state wrestling tournament. “I would have told them I had worked my butt off to get here, and I was going to do whatever it takes. There’s not a whole lot of stopping me when that happens.”

There certainly hasn’t been this week at the CHI Health Center.

Carstens, unranked in two of the three polls, earned a 13-8 win over Jarrett Dodson of Centennial in one of the 145-pound semifinals, showing off exactly what makes his high-wire act so difficult to stop.

He fired for a takedown off the whistle, got it on a throw 45 seconds in, and ended a scramble later in the first on top for a 6-4 lead going to the second period.

A reversal 30 seconds in pushed the cushion to 10-4, with an escape early in the third and a takedown late in the final frame proving to be the difference.

“He just has a fire about him,” Cowboys coach Eric Wilman said. “He just has that unconquerable spirit right now. It’s fun to be around.”

And it’s not over yet.

Carstens advanced to the gold medal match to meet second-ranked Wyatt Olverding of Falls City.

Rankings don’t matter much to Carstens, especially after he knocked off presumed tourney favorite Barret Brandt of Syracuse in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

“I came into this tournament wanting to take the whole thing home,” Carstens said. “I was pretty much putting all of my money into the bank with this tournament. I’ve been talking about this for six months.”

That’s just about the time he arrived at Boys Town, in time to play football in the fall.

Wrestling, though? That was more of a passion project.

Cartens hadn’t wrestled competitively in three years - during his freshman year in Florida. But when you have the kind of tools that he has - Wilman called him the most athletic wrestler he’s ever coached - certain things come as second nature.

“And he says ‘I really love wrestling,’” Wilman said. “And I get excited about that, hearing that. I love that as a coach, just getting the opportunity to coach someone like that.”

Carstens flew under some radars mainly because of his record - now 27-8 entering the finals. But the Cowboys, who dropped to Class C this season, wrestled a schedule full of Class B (and even some Class A competition.

“We take a lot of lumps, but my belief - and Boys Town’s belief - is that it’s a fire-refining process,” Wilman said.

The teacher may have learned as much as the pupil this season.

Wilman said there are times he has to remember that Carstens isn’t your typical wrestler. Fundamentals sometimes go out the window when you have a guy that can “dunk pretty insane,” as Carstens puts it.

“He may get down, but he has this stubbornness to want to just get back on top,” Wilman said. “It works for him. He just has an awareness that you can’t coach.”

Photos: 2023 Nebraska state wrestling tournament semifinals