Brackets set for Nebraska high school boys state wrestling dual tournament

Familiar faces in familiar places.

Three of four defending champions are back in the mix for Saturday’s boys state wrestling dual tournament, which had qualifiers and seeds released Monday by the NSAA.

Two of three retuning champs — Millard South in Class A and David City Aquinas in Class C — again hold the top seed in their bracket. Blair will be the No. 1 seed in Class B, with Mullen grabbing the top spot in Class D.

Saturday’s action at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney will mark the return of the dual tournament, which was cancelled a year ago due to COVID.

Millard South, aiming for its sixth title in the last seven tournaments, is 8-0 all time in opening duals. The top-ranked Patriots (10-1) meet No. 9 Omaha Westside in the first round at 10:30 a.m. and could see second-ranked Norfolk in the semifinals.

Millard South coach Nate Olson said standout junior Joel Adams is expected to wrestle Saturday, although he couldn’t commit to how many matches. The nationally-ranked Adams has been out with an injury since early January.