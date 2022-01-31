Brackets set for Nebraska high school boys state wrestling dual tournament

Familiar faces in familiar places.
Three of four defending champions are back in the mix for Saturday’s boys state wrestling dual tournament, which had qualifiers and seeds released Monday by the NSAA.
Two of three retuning champs — Millard South in Class A and David City Aquinas in Class C — again hold the top seed in their bracket. Blair will be the No. 1 seed in Class B, with Mullen grabbing the top spot in Class D.
Saturday’s action at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney will mark the return of the dual tournament, which was cancelled a year ago due to COVID.
Millard South, aiming for its sixth title in the last seven tournaments, is 8-0 all time in opening duals. The top-ranked Patriots (10-1) meet No. 9 Omaha Westside in the first round at 10:30 a.m. and could see second-ranked Norfolk in the semifinals.
Millard South coach Nate Olson said standout junior Joel Adams is expected to wrestle Saturday, although he couldn’t commit to how many matches. The nationally-ranked Adams has been out with an injury since early January.
Aquinas will be every bit the favorite to repeat. The top-ranked Monarchs open with a rubber match against crosstown rival David City, the third time the two have locked horns at the dual tournament. They’ve split the previous meetings.
Aquinas won the regular-season dual 49-19 when the two faced off in mid-January.
The other two brackets appear more wide open, particularly in Class B.
Blair is No. 1 in Huskermat’s dual ratings, ahead of conference rivals Bennington and Waverly, who are on the other side of the bracket. The Bears (25-1) have an opening-round dual against Minden, and could meet either fourth-ranked Hastings or No. 10 Scottsbluff in the semifinals.
Perhaps the top dual of the first round comes from Class B, where second-ranked Bennington opens against No. 5 Broken Bow. For either to win a state title, they could potentially have to go through three of the other four teams in the top five to get it.
In Class D, third-ranked Mullen will meet first-time qualifier Alma in the first round. Mullen has won its last two dual tournament openers — in 2018 and 2020 — but is looking for its first finals appearance.
Semifinal rounds are set for 2 p.m., with championship duals slated to begin at 6 p.m. All duals will be livestreamed through nfhsnetwork.com.