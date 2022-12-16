Brackets set for Omaha Metro Conference holiday basketball tournament

Bellevue West’s boys and Millard South’s girls are the No. 1 seeds for the Metro Conference holiday basketball tournament that starts Dec. 21-22.

Play-in and first-round games are being played at the higher seed. Quarterfinals will be Dec. 29 at Bellevue West for boys and Omaha Creighton Prep for girls, with the semifinals Dec. 30 and finals Dec. 31 at Bellevue West.

Metro Conference Holiday Tournament

BOYS

Wednesday

No. 19 Omaha South at No. 14 Papillion-La Vista, 1

No. 20 Omaha Buena Vista at No. 13 Omaha Burke, 2:45

No. 17 Omaha Benson at No. 15 Bellevue East, 6

No. 18 Omaha Northwest at No. 15 Omaha Westview, 6:15

Thursday

Bellevue-East-Benson winner at No. 1 Bellevue West, 7

No. 9 Millard West at No. 8 Elkhorn South, 4

No. 12 Omaha North at No. 5 Papillion-La Vista South, 2:45

BV-Burke winner at No. 4 Omaha Westside, 6

ON-PLV winner at No. 3 Millard North, 6:45

No. 11 Omaha Bryan at No. 6 Omaha Central, 2:45

No. 10 Millard South at No. 7 Omaha Creighton Preo, 6

NW-WV winner at No. 2 Gretna, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 29 at Bellevue West

Quarterfinals at 3:30, 5:15, 7 and 8:45; consolations at 8:30, 10:15, noon and 1:45

Dec. 30 at Bellevue West

Semifinals at 7 and 8:45; consolations at noon and 1:45

Dec. 31 at Bellevue West

Final, 5 p.m.

GIRLS

Wednesday

No. 19 Omaha Buena Vista at No. 14 Omaha Burke, 1

No. 17 Omaha South at No. 16 Omaha Westside, 4:30

No. 18 Omaha Northwest at No. 15 Elkhorn South, 6

Thursday

OS-OW winner at No. 1 Millard South, 1

No. 9 Papillion-La Vista at No. 8 Gretna, 6

No. 12 Omaha North at No. 5 Bellevue East, 6

No. 13 Omaha Benson at No. 4 Millard West, 2

BV-Burke winner at No. 3 Omaha Central, 1

No. 11 Omaha Marian at No. 6 Papillion-La Vista South, 1

No. 10 Omaha Westside at No. 7 Bellevue West, 5:15

NW-ES winner at No. 2 Millard North, 5

Dec. 29 at Creighton Prep

Quarterfinals at 3:30, 5:15, 7 and 8:45; consolations at 8:30, 10:15, noon and 1:45

Dec. 30 at Bellevue West

Semifinals at 3:30 and 5:15; consolation game at 10:30

Dec. 31 at Bellevue West

Final at 3 p.m.​

Photos: All-Nebraska basketball teams through the years 2022: Industrial strength 2021: Showstoppers 2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska 2019: Masterpiece 2018: Monumental 2017: Royal Court 2016: Hang Time 2015: Shooting Stars 2014: Full-court Press 2013: All-Shake 2012: Old School 2011: Showstoppers 2010: Good to the End 2009: From All Directions 2008: Rare Collection 2007: Big Game 2006: A Cut Above 2005: All-State Oasis