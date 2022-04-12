 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Braden Cannon hits three-run homer in Millard South's win over Millard West

Braden Cannon

Braden Cannon had four RBIs — including a three-run homer — as second-ranked Millard South defeated top-ranked Millard West 9-5 on Tuesday night.

 MIKE PATTERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD

Braden Cannon and Brayden Smith belted home runs Tuesday night to lead second-ranked Millard South to a 9-5 win over top-ranked Millard West.

Cannon had a three-run homer in the second inning and an RBI single in the fourth. Smith had a two-run homer in the third.

Conlin Grady went four innings to pick up the victory.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

