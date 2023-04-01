Papillion-La Vista South did just enough Saturday to remain unbeaten this baseball season.

Brady Fitzpatrick's sixth-inning sacrifice fly proved to be the difference as the Titans (8-0) defeated Papillion-La Vista 8-7. The Senior Day game between the crosstown rivals is played annually at Werner Park.

"It was back and forth, back and forth," Papio South coach Bill Lynam said. "Both teams were amped up to be playing each other and here at Werner Park."

Papio South trailed 7-5 before scoring twice in the bottom of the fifth. A sixth-inning walk, a hit batsman and a wild pitch set up Fitzpatrick for his long fly to center that plated Riley Schrader with the go-ahead run.

"We talked about getting the ball in play," Lynam said. "That was big to get that sacrifice fly with two strikes."

The Monarchs made it interesting with two out in the seventh. Jayden Mecseji and Isaac Pamaran singled but Titans reliever Johnny Vallinch got Zak Reyes on a comebacker to end the game.

"To be 8-0 at this point is not bad," Lynam said. "We're just going to continue to work and make strides."

Papio led 2-0 in the first after a bases-loaded walk and a run-scoring wild pitch. An RBI single by Reyes added to the lead in the second before RBI singles by the Titans' Brett Siemsen and Trenton Andringa made it 3-2.

Papio South grabbed the lead in the third with the help of a two-run single by Logan Misiunas. That 5-3 advantage was short-lived as the Monarchs scored four in the fourth to reclaim the lead.

Hunter Jones, Mark Price, Jake Franks and Reyes all drove in runs that inning. The Monarchs were held scoreless the final three innings, setting the stage for the Titans' comeback.

An infield single by Papio South pinch-hitter Carson Pile and a throwing error tied the game in the fifth, leading to Fitzpatrick's sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Vallinch, the fourth Papio South pitcher, picked up the win in relief.

It was the fifth straight loss for the Monarchs, who started the season 4-0.

"We did play better defense today but it came down to a couple of plays," Papio coach Nate McCabe said. "They made them, and that was the difference in the game."

One bright spot for the Monarchs was leadoff batter Pamaran, who reached base five times and was a home run short of the cycle. He had four hits and scored three runs.

Papio South will host Norfolk on Monday while the Monarchs will play at Bellevue West.

Papillion-La Vista (4-5) ... 210;400;0--7;11;2

Papillion-La Vista South (8-0) ... 023;021;x--8;7;2

W: Vallinch. L: Apgar. 2B: PLV, Price Pamaran; PLVS, Vallinch. 3B: PLV, Pamaran; PLVS, Andringa.

