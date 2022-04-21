 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Brayden Chaney throws three-hitter as Gretna downs Papillion-La Vista South

Chaney

Gretna's Brayden Chaney pitches against Papio South.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Brayden Chaney tossed a three-hitter Friday to lead Gretna to a 4-1 win over Papillion-La Vista South in a first-round game of the Monarch Invitational.

The Dragons moved to 12-7 while the Titans fell to 12-8.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

