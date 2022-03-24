Brett Froendt’s last boys golf team could be one of Omaha Westside's best

Brett Froendt’s last team at Omaha Westside could be the school’s best in boys golf in a long time.

The Warriors, who haven’t won state since 1989, will push defending champion Omaha Creighton Prep with a lineup that includes three from last year’s sixth-place team and two move-ins.

“No doubt, a heavy favorite to win the title and every tournament they’re in,” new Papillion-La Vista coach Dylan Kendall said.

Froendt is retiring from Westside, where he’s also been the football coach. His gridiron teams were state champions in 2020 and runners-up in 2019 and 2021.

Kolby Brown has signed with Creighton. Chase Kroeger, another senior, and junior Porter Topp also started last year. New to the team are three-year state qualifier Jack Davis from Papillion-La Vista and sophomore Jackson Benge from Gretna, who was injured at midseason last spring. Davis has signed with Division II Delta State.

Creighton Prep, which also won Class A in 2019 (the 2020 season was wiped out by the pandemic), returns third-place finisher Zac McCormack, eighth-place Luke Strako and 11th-place Teddy Peterson and adds sophomore Connor Steichen, last summer’s Nebraska Junior Amateur champion.

“It’s tough to replace the individual state champion in Jake Boor,” Junior Jays coach Matt Rasgorshek said. “But we have a good group of guys that will help us get back to Norfolk.

Elkhorn South also is expected to be a contender in Class A. The Storm were third last year.

The state tournament for Class A stays at Norfolk Country Club. But Class B is moving to Scotts Bluff Country Club and Class C to Elks Country Club in Columbus. Class D returns to Lake Maloney in North Platte.

Defending Class C champion Wahoo Neumann could be without its top player, Lauren Thiele. Thiele, who’s signed with Wichita State for women’s golf and the winner of two state junior girls match play titles, has an elbow injury and Neumann coach Pat Sullivan said she’s questionable for the season.

