Britt Prince and Elkhorn North add state track titles to basketball crown collection

Britt Prince is best known for her prowess on the basketball court.

One of the top prospects in the state, the Elkhorn North sophomore is not far removed from a standout season on the hardwood which ended with the Wolves' second consecutive state title.

Thursday afternoon, however, Prince and the Wolves were winning championships on the track inside Burke Stadium as Elkhorn North took home the Class B trophy with 79.5 points.

“It’s a great feeling,” Prince said. “Honestly practices are usually harder than the meets and it pays off out here. We push each other and we have great teammates and coaches. It’s just so awesome to see it lead to the success we’ve had out here.”

Prince also won the 800 (2:17.43), a race she finished second in last spring.

“I just wanted to get myself in a good position with that first lap, and I thought I did that,” she said. “I came out a little slower than I wanted to actually, but after that, the second lap was really good. It was a really good finish, too.

“Especially after getting second last year, I really wanted to try and win it this year, and I was able to. It was just an awesome feeling.”

The multisport athlete will celebrate the state title with her team for a day, then it's back on the court.

She’s heading to South Carolina for a basketball tournament this weekend. But Prince is just one part of an Elkhorn North team that took this year’s event by more than 24 points — Bennington was runner-up with 55.5 points.

The Wolves capped their win with a repeat title in the 1,600 relay. Though they just missed beating their season-best time, their all-sophomore quartet of Prince, Grace Heaney, Morgan Sachs and Sydney Stodden finished on top again in 3:59.95.

“We just get along so well,” Stodden said. “It’s just the bond we have together and we trust each other, so it just all goes back to team chemistry.”

Stodden, whose uncle is former NU quarterback Gerry Gdowski, also won the 400 in 58.27.

“It was really intense,” Stodden said of her photo finish. “The last 100 meters, I didn’t know if I’d be able to get her. Then the last 10 meters a gust of wind hit me, so I really had to lean. Samantha (Roby) from (Grand Island) Northwest did great and she pushed me so well, so credits to her. But I’m so grateful I could come out on top and that we were able to win (a championship) as a team.”

Make no mistake, the Wolves will enjoy this one. Especially after finishing as the runner-up last year.

“There’s really no words,” Stodden said. “It’s the best feeling ever and that’s all I can really say.”

