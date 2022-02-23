Britt Prince beats the buzzer to give Elkhorn North a win over Omaha Skutt

Britt Prince showed Wednesday night why she is the most highly recruited girls basketball player in the state.

The sophomore guard hit a runner in the lane at the buzzer to lift Elkhorn North to a 62-60 win over host Omaha Skutt in the B-2 subdistrict final. Both teams will advance to the Class B district finals Friday night.

​Prince, who finished with a game-high 33 points, raced down court after the SkyHawks' Peyton McCabe missed a free throw with 7 seconds left. Her basket spelled victory for the 22-1 Wolves, who avenged their only loss of the season.

"We wanted to get the rebound and go," Elkhorn North coach Ann Prince said. "Open court is where Britt shines and she hit a tough shot."

The coach's daughter already has received several Division I offers. At a recent game, assistants from Duke and Oregon State were in attendance.

Britt needed a huge game to offset McCabe, who scored 32 for the 23-1 SkyHawks. The sophomore sank six 3-pointers and scored 19 of her points in the second half as the two top-ranked teams in Class B battled back and forth.

"It came down to Prince doing her magic," Skutt coach Kip Colony said. "It's what she does, but I'm still proud of my kids."

The SkyHawks led 15-10 after the first quarter but a 3-pointer by Elkhorn North's Reilly Palmer just before halftime tied the game at 27.

Prince scored 16 in the third quarter to stake Elkhorn North to a 48-43 lead but Skutt went ahead midway through the final period on a 3-pointer by McCabe.

The game was tied three times in the final 3 minutes, the last time when McCabe sank the first of two free throws in the closing seconds. Her second attempt rimmed out and was grabbed by Hannah Nadgwick, who gave the ball to Prince.

​The state's scoring leader with a 26-point average did the rest in front of a packed gym at Skutt.

"That was one of the best games I've seen in years," Ann Prince said. "It was a state championship environment and a tremendous game by both sides."

Elkhorn North (22-1)......10 17 21 14—62

Omaha Skutt (23-1).......15 12 16 17—60

EN: Reese Booth 2, Britt Prince 33, Grace Thompson 6, Hannah Nadgwick 4, Sydney Stodden 2, Reilly Palmer 11, Molly Bruggeman 4.

OS: Jesse Trout 9, Mia McMahon 1, Peyton McCabe 32, Presley Douglas 6, Addison Burt 9, Julia Connealy 1, Kamryn Kasner 2.

