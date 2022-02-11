Britt Prince passes 1,000 career points in Elkhorn North's win over Norris

"We talked all week about being patient and I think we controlled the pace pretty well," Norris coach Mark Hagerman said. "We were within striking distance but just came up short."

Prince knocked down three treys in the first quarter and added five more points in the second as Elkhorn North led 24-17 at halftime. The Titans closed within a point early in the fourth quarter but were unable to grab the lead.

Hannah Nadgwick had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolves, who defeated Norris by 17 two weeks ago in the final of the Eastern Midlands Conference tournament.

"It's a good rivalry," Prince said. "We both want to beat each other pretty bad."

She hit the 1,000-point mark on her second of two foul shots with 30 seconds left. Though Prince was unaware of the milestone, the student section knew because several congratulatory signs popped up.

Sophia Talero sank four 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 12 for Norris. Junior Anistyn Rice scored only two points but it was her defense much of the night that helped keep Prince in check.