Britt Prince passes 1,000 career points in Elkhorn North's win over Norris

Norris made her work for it, but Britt Prince reached the career 1,000-point mark Friday night.
What made it even better for the talented Elkhorn North sophomore was that milestone came in a winning effort.
The Class B No. 2 Wolves moved to 19-1 with a 43-37 victory over the No. 4 Titans. The game was a rematch of last year's state final, won by Elkhorn North 46-33.
Prince, who is being heavily recruited by several Division I programs, said she didn't know she was approaching 1,000. She entered the game with 984 points and reached the magic number in the final minute.
"It feels amazing," she said. "I've worked hard for this, but a lot of credit also goes to my teammates."
The 5-foot-11 guard finished with a game-high 18 points, short of her state-leading average of 26. She had 14 in the first half but was held without a basket in the second half, scoring her only points on four late free throws.
"We weren't prepared for their man defense," Prince said. "But we eventually overcame it."
The 16-4 Titans stayed close but the Wolves finally opened a little daylight in the fourth quarter after consecutive 3-pointers by Grace Thompson and Reilly Palmer. Norris could get no closer than four in the final minute.
"We talked all week about being patient and I think we controlled the pace pretty well," Norris coach Mark Hagerman said. "We were within striking distance but just came up short."
Prince knocked down three treys in the first quarter and added five more points in the second as Elkhorn North led 24-17 at halftime. The Titans closed within a point early in the fourth quarter but were unable to grab the lead.
Hannah Nadgwick had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolves, who defeated Norris by 17 two weeks ago in the final of the Eastern Midlands Conference tournament.
"It's a good rivalry," Prince said. "We both want to beat each other pretty bad."
She hit the 1,000-point mark on her second of two foul shots with 30 seconds left. Though Prince was unaware of the milestone, the student section knew because several congratulatory signs popped up.
Sophia Talero sank four 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 12 for Norris. Junior Anistyn Rice scored only two points but it was her defense much of the night that helped keep Prince in check.
"I told the girls we're right there," Hagerman said. "We played hard and a break here or there might have led to a better outcome."
Both teams will close out the regular season next week before the start of districts.
Norris (16-4)..................10 7 10 10—37
Elkhorn North (19-1)......11 13 7 12—43
N: Sophia Talero 12, Anistyn Rice 2, Ella Waters 6, Gracie Kircher 5, Delaney White 3, Grace Kohler 1, Sydney Jelinek 5, Sage Burbach 3.
EN: Britt Prince 18, Grace Thompson 5, Hannah Nadgwick 12, Reilly Palmer 6, Molly Bruggeman 2.
