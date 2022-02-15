Britt Prince scores 18 as Elkhorn North downs Blair

BLAIR, Neb. — Elkhorn North is known for its offense, but the defense stepped up again Tuesday night against Blair.

The Class B No. 2 Wolves ground out a 53-36 win over the No. 9 Bears. Elkhorn North (20-1) was coming off a 43-37 victory over No. 4 Norris.

"With only a couple of exceptions, I thought our defense was outstanding," coach Ann Prince said. "That's something I like to see with districts just ahead."

Prince's daughter Britt led the Wolves with 18 points. The state's leading scorer with a 26-point average also pulled down 11 rebounds and had six steals.

The sophomore guard has received heavy recruiting attention and that was no different Tuesday night as assistants from Duke and Oregon State attended the game.

"I thought we did a pretty good job against her," Blair coach Matt Aschoff said. "Our girls hung in there but they were able to pull away at the end."

The Bears, playing without two starters due to injury, had one of their top scorers slowed by foul trouble. Senior Makayla Baughman picked up three first-half fouls and was whistled for her fourth midway through the third quarter.

She made the most of her return in the final period, sinking a pair of 3-pointers while scoring 12. She finished with a game-high 19 but it wasn't enough.

Her scoring flurry allowed the Bears to pull within seven with six minutes left but the Wolves outscored Blair 14-4 the rest of the way.

Hannah Nadgwick added 12 points and six rebounds for defending Class B champion Elkhorn North, which begins district play next week.

​Freshman Molly Ladwig scored 11 for Blair, which has a road game Thursday against Norris before heading into the postseason.

Elkhorn North (20-1)........18 6 10 19—53

Blair (16-5).......................10 5 8 13—36

EN: Reese Booth 4, Britt Prince 18, Grace Thompson 8, Hannah Nadgwick 12, Reilly Palmer 5, Molly Bruggeman 6.

B: Maggie Valasek 2, Molly Ladwig 11, Makayla Baughman 19, Addie Sullivan 4.

