Britt Prince scores 30 as Elkhorn North opens season with win over Platteview
BASKETBALL

Britt Prince scores 30 as Elkhorn North opens season with win over Platteview

Britt Prince

Elkhorn North's Britt Prince scored 30 points in the Wolves' win over Platteview.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Britt Prince scored 30 points Thursday night to lead Elkhorn North to a season-opening 82-20 girls basketball win over host Platteview.

The Wolves, the defending Class B champions, led 23-5 after the first quarter and 56-12 at halftime.

Prince, a 5-foot-11 sophomore, scored 22 in the first half and eight in the second.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

