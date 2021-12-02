Britt Prince scores 30 as Elkhorn North opens season with win over Platteview

Britt Prince scored 30 points Thursday night to lead Elkhorn North to a season-opening 82-20 girls basketball win over host Platteview.
The Wolves, the defending Class B champions, led 23-5 after the first quarter and 56-12 at halftime.
Prince, a 5-foot-11 sophomore, scored 22 in the first half and eight in the second.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.
