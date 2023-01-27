 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Britt Prince stuffs stat sheet and leads Elkhorn North to Eastern Midlands Conference title

  Updated
Prep Zone Report: Should a Class B team be at the top of the girls' basketball rankings?

Britt Prince had 22 points, seven rebounds, six steals and four assists as Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North defeated No. 7 Norris 63-41 for the Eastern Midlands Conference tournament title.

In the game played at Bennington, McKenna Murphy added 14 points for the 16-1 Wolves.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf.

