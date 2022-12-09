Britt Prince's 30 points propels Class B No. 1 Elkhorn North to win over Bennington

Things are getting back to normal for the Elkhorn North girls basketball team.

That is, winning. And by a lot.

Britt Prince scored 30 points Friday night to lead the Class B No. 1 Wolves to a 65-22 road win over No. 9 Bennington. Elkhorn North, the two-time defending state champion, moved to 3-1 and dropped the Badgers to 2-2.

The Wolves, who led 34-14 at halftime, appear to have shaken off an early-season loss against No. 2 Omaha Skutt. They lost only once all last season.

"We shot the ball horribly (against Skutt)," coach Ann Prince said. "We've only got two returning starters playing so it's going to take us a little while to jell."

Prince's daughter Britt, who holds more than 30 Division I scholarship offers, led the way. She scored 13 in the first half and 17 in the second while also yanking down a game-high 14 rebounds.

The 5-foot-11 junior guard helped the Wolves open some daylight late in the first half after Bennington had crept within seven. In the span of a few minutes she hit two medium jumpers, a 3-point shot and had a behind-the-back assist.

It's certain that none of that escaped the attention of coaches from North Carolina and Arizona who were at the game.

"Britt loosened up in that second quarter and got going," Ann Prince said. "That was nice to see."

Grace Thompson added 10 first-half points for Elkhorn North, which has two players sidelined with knee injuries.

"We've gotten off to a slow start offensively," Ann Prince said. "But our defense and rebounding have been really good."

The Wolves return to action Saturday, traveling to North Platte.

Kailey O'Grady scored eight points to pace the Badgers, who will host Omaha Gross on Saturday.

​Elkhorn North (3-1)... 18 16 11 20 -- 65

Bennington (2-2) ....... 7 7 5 3 -- 22

EN: Halle Pribnow 2, Reese Booth 4, Britt Prince 30, Grace Heaney 6, Grace Thompson 10, Reagan Palmer 2, Emma Whalen 2, Sydney Stodden 4, McKenna Murphy 5.

B: Kailey O'Grady 8, Ella Reinoehl 1, Reese Almquist 2, Addison Reinoehl 2, Presley Baca 2, Olivia Ross 3, Lauren Carlsen 4.

Photos: All-Nebraska basketball teams through the years 2022: Industrial strength 2021: Showstoppers 2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska 2019: Masterpiece 2018: Monumental 2017: Royal Court 2016: Hang Time 2015: Shooting Stars 2014: Full-court Press 2013: All-Shake 2012: Old School 2011: Showstoppers 2010: Good to the End 2009: From All Directions 2008: Rare Collection 2007: Big Game 2006: A Cut Above 2005: All-State Oasis