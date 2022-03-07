 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Britt Prince's stellar sophomore campaign has Elkhorn North eyeing another title
top story

Britt Prince's stellar sophomore campaign has Elkhorn North eyeing another title

She leads the state in scoring and helped her team capture a championship as a freshman.

It remains to be seen what Elkhorn North sophomore Britt Prince will do for an encore.

The defending Class B champion Wolves are back at the state tournament one year after capturing the title in their first season of varsity play. Prince averaged 23.4 points as a freshman to earn a spot on the All-Nebraska first team.

Perhaps Elkhorn North’s inaugural season allowed it to sneak up on some teams, which isn’t the case this year. Despite having the target on their back, the Wolves are 23-1 and three wins away from a second straight title.

“I feel good about where we’re at,” Elkhorn North coach and Britt’s mom Ann Prince said. “We’ve bounced back since our one loss and the girls are hungry again.”

That 63-54 home setback against Omaha Skutt on Jan. 7 was the Wolves’ only blemish. They have rattled off 12 wins since, including a 62-60 victory over the SkyHawks in a subdistrict final.

022422-owh-spo-bbpat-LS03 (copy)

Elkhorn North players and staff surround Britt Prince after making a last second shot to defeat Omaha Skutt.

Prince hit the winning shot in that game, nailing a runner in the lane just before time expired.

“That was a fun one,” Britt said. “It was an awesome atmosphere, like a state tournament game.”

Prince, who averages 24.2 points, is also a top recruiting target. She has more than 20 Division I offers and many of the Wolves’ games have been attended by coaches from these schools:

Duke. UConn. Maryland. Oregon State. Georgia Tech. Minnesota, North Carolina. North Carolina State. Nebraska. Creighton.

Just to name a few.

“She doesn’t let that attention affect her play,” Ann Prince said. “She has high expectations for herself and her teammates and that’s what drives her.”

Said Britt: “It’s fun to know that coaches are there. I think it fires up our whole team.”

And her game is still progress, the coach says.

“Her defense has improved, and so has her passing,” Ann Prince said. “She’s also been more of a vocal leader and has added confidence in herself and her teammates.”

Two Points

Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) goes for two points with Omaha Skutt's Jesse Trout (2), Presley Douglas (14) and Julia Connealy (32).

Yes, there’s more to the 5-foot-11 guard’s repertoire than scoring. She leads the team in rebounds (159), steals (106) and assists (102) and is second in blocked shots (13).

“She’s lanky and she’s got long arms,” the coach said. “She can pose problems defensively, and that’s been a plus.”

Prince also has solid help, including senior Reilly Palmer (11.6 points per game), junior Hannah Nadgwick (7.7 ppg), junior Grace Thompson (7.7 ppg) and senior Molly Bruggeman (5.9 ppg).

“I feel as though we’ve competed well this year,” Ann Prince said. “We’ve also stepped it up defensively, so that’s been a big key for us.”

Britt Prince said the Wolves have had to improve as teams take aim at the defending champs.

“Instead of the hunters, we’re the hunted ones,” she said. “That’s been the big difference this year.”

120321-owh-spo-bbpat-LS05.jpg

Elkhorn North's Britt Prince attempts a layup against Platteview.

The Class B tourney includes Skutt, seeking the program's first title. The SkyHawks also have one loss, that one to the Wolves.

Ann Prince was quick to point out that four of the eight Class B teams at state — Elkhorn North, Norris, Waverly and Blair — compete in the Eastern Midlands Conference.

“We play in a tough conference and we’ve played six of the teams here at state already,” the coach said. “At this point, there probably aren’t a lot of surprises.”

The Wolves open state tourney play at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 9 a.m. Tuesday against Waverly.

“We’re ready to fight,” Britt Prince said. “We really want to win it again.”

030622-owh-spo-girlsbballpreview-ar02

Britt Prince, a sophomore and the state girls basketball scoring leader, in her home gym at Elkhorn North High School.

TOURNEY IN FULL GEAR

For the second time in state history, the boys and girls tournaments are combined in the same week. And the action in Lincoln kicked off Monday. Full coverage, Pages B3-B6

