Brooks Kissinger scores 19 in Ashland-Greenwood's win over Platteview

ASHLAND, Neb. — Brooks Kissinger did his job on both ends of the floor, and Ashland-Greenwood had another win over a ranked team.

He gave Class C-1’s No. 1-ranked team 19 points and helped hold Connor Millikan to 19, six under the season average for Class B’s leading scorer, in a 62-46 home win Tuesday night.

“He got himself under control on offense. He's been skilled, very skilled the last couple of years. It’s been getting him under control, playing off two feet. He can shoot, he can drive, he can finish in the lane," Jays coach Jacob Mohs said. “I was more proud of his defense. He got after Milliken and really made it tough on him the whole night. We challenged him.”

Kissinger, a 6-foot-2 junior, is the son of former Sandy Creek all-stater, Nebraska Wesleyan hall-of-famer and major-college basketball referee Kipp Kissinger.

“Brooks works hard. Tonight was just one of those games where we really got to see all the work he puts in," senior teammate Cale Jacobsen said. “We're all super happy for him. He was ready to come out and he guarded Milliken and then he got it going. We know he can do it all the time, but he was ready to play.”