Bruce Chubick Jr. named Omaha Central's boys basketball coach

Omaha Central's next boys basketball coach will be Bruce Chubick.

Bruce Chubick Jr.

The Husker forward from the Danny Nee era said Wednesday he will succeed Eric Behrens, who has been hired as the athletic director for the new Omaha Westview High School. Chubick has been an assistant at Omaha South for his father, Bruce Chubick Sr.

"Central is the best basketball job in the state,'' the younger Chubick said. "I know that there are people who are probably not going to be happy on both sides of this deal, but I do feel excited about and ready for the job."

The Chubicks were together at Omaha South for 18 years and a pair of state titles, the school’s first since 1990.

When the Central job opened, Bruce Jr. asked for and received his father’s blessing to apply for it.

“He said, ‘Absolutely.’ Without hesitation. And I was like, OK, that’s all I need to know,” Bruce Jr. said. “Honestly I didn't know what my prospects were for getting the job but I thought OPS likes to see people applying for positions when they come open and then I thought, well, if nothing else, if I get to get my application in and at least get interviewed, then my name is in the system and (when Bruce Sr.) steps down at some point, there's that opportunity.”

The new Central coach, 51, works as a mortgage loan officer. He said he’s prepared for the likely increases on his time commitment.

“More than I had as an assistant. But I was doing a lot of stuff, too, as an assistant,’’ he said. “I wasn't just sitting on the bench and yelling at guys. I was helping game plan, helping with film and practice planning and everything. I think Dad was, without telling me, he was doing it to groom me to be able to do my own thing.”

The elder Chubick said for his son to go to Central “was a good move on his part.”

Asked about what it could be like next season being on opposing benches, Bruce Sr., who’s 71, said, “Well, that's kind of up in the air.” He is set next week to have surgery on his hip, which would be the sixth time it’s operated on.

South and Central have battled each other many times during the Chubick years, including a 1-1 split in state finals.

“Dad said even when he played at (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) back in the day, Central was it. That’s who you want to stack up against,’’ the younger Chubick said. “All these years that we've had our rivalry at South with Central, they’re the ones we pointed at and said if we want to be on top of the pile, we got to beat them.

“It's different when you're on the other side of the fence, obviously, but there was always a respect for the stature of the program and the school and obviously Eric, and he isn’t in there yet, but if he's not in the (Nebraska High School Sports) Hall of Fame at some point, that would be a crime definitely. That's a no brainer, he'll be in there without question.

“So either way, even if I had waited around at South and hoped to take over there you're taking over for a hall of fame coach and have big shoes to fill, but I’ve got big feet.”

