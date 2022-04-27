Bruce Chubick Sr. resigns as boys basketball coach at Omaha South

Bruce Chubick Sr. has resigned as boys basketball coach at Omaha South.

“I’m sure going to miss the game and especially the kids,’’ Chubick told The World-Herald on Wednesday.

Chubick, 70, coached the Packers to state titles in 2016 and 2019 during his 17 years at the school. He coached his son, new Omaha Central coach Bruce Chubick Jr., at West Holt in Atkinson and the Huskies were Class C-1 state champions in 1988.

Chubick has battled health issues, including a heart attack during the 2015-16 season. He didn’t miss a game.

“The health thing finally got me,’’ he said. “I went for hip surgery Tuesday and they found that I have aortic stenosis in my heart. Down the road that means valve replacement.”​

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.