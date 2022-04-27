 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Bruce Chubick Sr. resigns as boys basketball coach at Omaha South

  • Updated
  • 0

Bruce Chubick Sr. has resigned as boys basketball coach at Omaha South.

“I’m sure going to miss the game and especially the kids,’’ Chubick told The World-Herald on Wednesday.

Chubick, 70, coached the Packers to state titles in 2016 and 2019 during his 17 years at the school. He coached his son, new Omaha Central coach Bruce Chubick Jr., at West Holt in Atkinson and the Huskies were Class C-1 state champions in 1988.

Chubick has battled health issues, including a heart attack during the 2015-16 season. He didn’t miss a game.

“The health thing finally got me,’’ he said. “I went for hip surgery Tuesday and they found that I have aortic stenosis in my heart. Down the road that means valve replacement.”​

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic cleared to defend Wimbledon title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert