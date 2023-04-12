After 10 years, 221 wins and a 2023 state title, Bryce Meyers is stepping down as Millard South girls basketball coach.

The school recently made it official, announcing on Twitter that Meyers would not return as coach next season. The tweet thanked him for the job he did and his dedication to the program.

“Bryce was one of my first hires,” Millard South Athletic Director Steve Throne said. “He built the program to be one of the best in the state.”

Meyers led the Patriots to eight straight state tournament appearances, capping that stretch with a Class A title this past season. Millard South finished 27-2 and was ranked as the overall No. 1 team in the state.

“It was a difficult decision for me,” Meyers said. “But when I took this job, I told myself when our kids get older that I would want to coach them and be more involved.”

He and his wife, Rachel, have three basketball-playing sons, and two will be attending Millard South in the fall.

“I realized just how much time I spent away from them and how many things I missed,” he said. “That’s not fair to them and not fair to the girls I was coaching.”

Meyers’ departure will coincide with the graduation of one of the state’s most talented girls basketball classes. All five Millard South starters were seniors and three — Mya Babbitt, Cora Olsen and Khloe Lemon — were first-team All-Nebraska selections. All three scored more than 1,000 points in their four-year varsity careers.

“For sure this is going to feel like the end of an era,” Throne said. “Bryce had a way of getting all of his players to compete at the highest level.”

Meyers said it probably wasn't a shock when he informed the team of his decision.

“The older girls kind of knew already, and maybe the younger ones did, too,” he said. “We still have a lot of good kids in the program, so we’ll see who takes the reins from here.”

Throne said there is no timetable for naming a replacement.

“There’s no question that we’ll be losing a lot of talent,” he said. “We’ve started the hiring process and I still think it’s a great job.”

Throne said it was satisfying to see the Patriots finish this past season with a championship, the school’s fourth overall and first since 1996. Millard South lost in the state semifinal the previous three years.

“They’d come so close,” he said. “There always was a lot of pressure on our teams so to see them finally kick that door down was awesome.”

Meyers said the championship was the pinnacle of his coaching career.

“It was a special group and a special year,” he said. “We’ve had so many quality players in our program over the years, and I know they were all happy to see us get it done.”

Meyers will step down with an overall record of 221-48, an average of 22 wins per season. The Patriots also are riding a 63-game home winning streak.

“I know it will be really weird for a while,” he said. “I’m going to miss it, but I know this is what’s best for my family.”

