Burke tops Papio South, Bellevue West eliminates Lincoln Southeast at Legion state tournament

Prime Time Sporting Goods (Omaha Burke) defeated Papillion-La Vista South 4-1 on Monday at the American Legion state tournament.

Gage Oetter pitched six innings for the Bulldogs, who staved off elimination with the victory. He scattered six hits and struck out five.

Spencer Cooper drove in two for Prime Time, which moved to 34-13.

Papio South finishes the season 32-11.

Bellevue West 2, Lincoln Southeast 1

DC Electric (Bellevue West) defeated JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast) 2-1 on Monday to stave off elimination at the American Legion state baseball tournament.

Nebraska recruit Jaxon Jelkin pitched 6⅔ innings. He gave up two hits and struck out six.

Tyler Kephart came on to get the final out and earn the save.

DC Electric moves to 51-3 while the season ends for JC Brager (30-14).

