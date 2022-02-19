Burwell's Kolby Larson wins state wrestling title on mat that honored his former coach

Not even Hollywood could have scripted Kolby Larson’s final high school match.

The Burwell senior got a takedown with three seconds left and held on for a 4-3 win over top-ranked Justin Bayer of Howells-Dodge in the 182-pound Class D final Saturday at the state wrestling tournament.

Larson’s late heroics came on the Longhorns’ new mat — one of a handful used for the state tournament — that has “Coach Max” written on it, an homage to former Burwell coach Mike Max, who passed away over the summer.

“For him to step up and get that takedown, and win it in that fashion, and win it on that mat,” Burwell coach Luke Gideon said, “that’s special.”

Maybe even destined.

A scoreless first period turned into a Bayer lead with an escape midway through the second. Larson returned the favor with an escape of his in the first ten seconds of the third period.

Bayer got in on a takedown with 1:20 left, then burned about 40 seconds on top. But Larson had some late drama left, wrapping up both ankles as Byer fell backwards out of bounds.

Even he didn’t know if he had stayed in enough to get the winning points.

“I wasn’t 100% sure,” Larson said afterwards when asked if he realized he had been awarded the takedown.

He hung on tight after the restart, then flexed at TV cameras as his hand was raised.

“We probably weren’t as aggressive as we needed to be at the start, and found ourselves in a little bit of a hole there,” Gideon said. “But you never, ever count him out. He’s been a special kid for us.”

Larson said he had beaten Bayer, who came into Saturday’s gold medal round 50-0 on the season, on the summer circuit.

That, coupled with his training, gave him confidence that he could pull the upset.

“I knew I was in better shape than him because I get pushed every day in practice by my teammates and coaches,” Larson said. “I knew I could take him down — I can take anybody in the state down. So I just had to do it.”

The finals pairing meant a little bit more for Larson, who came into the state tournament ranked No. 4 by Huskermat.

He said that he and Bayer met quite a few times on the football field — usually head-to-head in the hole — during Howells-Dodge’s state playoff semifinal win over Burwell. Bayer and company went on to win a state title.

“That had a little bit to do with it,” Larson said. “I wanted redemption. He took my gold medal in football, so I took his.”

Nothing like a first state medal being of the gold variety.

“It’s the work you put in since you’re a little kid, it’s what you dream of,” Larson said. “Such a great feeling.”

