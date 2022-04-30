Buzzer beater highlights Metro all-star game

A buzzer-beater of high difficulty ended the annual Metro Basketball Coaches Association Buell/Brosnihan boys basketball all-star game.

Trailing 136-135, Douglas County West’s Brody Travis rebounded a missed 3 by former Falcons teammate Zac Spanke and one-handed the putback from 10 feet for a 137-136 victory for the East All-Stars at Millard North.

The East never led in the second half Saturday​ until the final 30 seconds, starting with a 4-point play by Plattsmouth’s Kevin Winscot after being fouled on a 3-point play. Reggie Thomas from Omaha Westside, who led his West team with 27 points, put the West ahead again with a driving layup with 8 seconds left.

Wayne State-bound David Harmon from Millard North was named the game’s most valuable player by scoring a game-high 29 points. Creighton-bound Jasen Green was to have been on his team Saturday, but has a slight injury in his groin.

Antoine McNair from Omaha Benson had 24 points and Travis 20 for the West and Zac Kulus from Omaha Concordia made six 3s for 20 points for the West.

In the girls game, MVP Aaniya Webb of Central led all scorers with 26 points as her East All-Stars beat the West 86-51. Aniah Wayne of Central had 15 points, as did Willa Tokporo of Omaha Mercy for the West.

BOYS

East: David Harmon (Millard North) 29, ; Antoine McNair (Omaha Benson) 24, Brody Travis (Douglas County West) 22, Nick Dolezal (MN) 19, Kevin Winscot (Plattsmouth) 14, Grant Jansen (Gretna) 12, Henry Burt (Elkhorn South) 7, Kyle Ingwerson (Papillion-La Vista) 7, Zac Spanke (DCW) 3.

West: Reggie Thomas (Omaha Westside) 27, Zac Kulus (Omaha Concordia) 20, James Gninefou (Omaha Skutt) 18, Payson Gillespie (Westside) 14, Karsten Mathsen (Concordia) 12, Quincy Evans (Omaha Roncalli) 11, Kuon Kuon (Elkhorn Mount Michael) 11, Dane Peterson (Elkhorn) 8, Lucas Brown (Roncalli) 6, Brock Olson (Concordia) 5, TJ Covington (Boys Town) 2.

GIRLS

East: Aaniya Webb (Omaha Central) 26, Aniah Wayne (Central) 15, Tessa Skelton (Fort Calhoun) 14, Bella Keaton (Fremont) 11, Emma Johns (Bennington) 7, Abby Boyes (Bennington) 6, Claire Williams (Central) 3, Mazzi Melton (Bennington) 2, Taniya Golden (Omaha Northwest) 2.

West: Willa Tokporo (Omaha Mercy) 15, Grace Huntwork (Gretna) 11, Darian Winklebauer (Millard North) 9, Emma Schweigert (Gretna) 7, Megan Chambers (Millard North) 6, Sydney Reimers (Gretna) 3.

MBCA awards

All-Nebraska selections Jasen Green of Millard North, Cale Jacobsen of Ashland-Greenwood, Aaniya Webb of Omaha Central and Britt Prince of Elkhorn North are the Metro Basketball Coaches Association’s players of the year.

Coaches of the year were Tim Cannon of Millard North, Kyle Jurgens of Omaha Skutt, Kelly Flynn of Fremont and Kip Colony of Skutt.

