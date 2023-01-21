C-1 defending champs North Bend girls outlast Glenwood (IA) at Nebraska Prep Classic

Three-time defending Class C-1 girls champion North Bend defeated Glenwood, Iowa, 56-48 at the Nebraska Prep Classic in Sokol Arena behind 21 points from sophomore Lindsey Emanuel.
Older sister Kaitlyn Emanuel, with 12, set the school's career scoring record and now stands at 1,380.
Glenwood's top player, South Dakota State signee Jenna Hopp, had 34 points to break the Rams' career mark and is at 1,478.
Photos: North Bend Central girls' basketball takes on Glenwood (Iowa)
