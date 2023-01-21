 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

C-1 defending champs North Bend girls outlast Glenwood (IA) at Nebraska Prep Classic

  • Updated
  • 0

Prep Zone Report: A look at the top Nebraska high school basketball teams

Three-time defending Class C-1 girls champion North Bend defeated Glenwood, Iowa, 56-48 at the Nebraska Prep Classic in Sokol Arena behind 21 points from sophomore Lindsey Emanuel.

Older sister Kaitlyn Emanuel, with 12, set the school's career scoring record and now stands at 1,380.

Glenwood's top player, South Dakota State signee Jenna Hopp, had 34 points to break the Rams' career mark and is at 1,478.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert