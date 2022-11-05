C-1 final: Grand Island Central Catholic clinches 11th state volleyball championship

Sights and sounds from Class B state volleyball on Wednesday
Grand Island Central Catholic won its 11th title Saturday with a four-set win over Gothenburg in the Class C-1 final at the state volleyball tournament.
Only Columbus Scotus (15) and Bellevue West (12) have more.
The 32-2 Crusaders got 28 kills from senior middle hitter Lucy Ghaifan.
Sharon Zavala picked up career victory No. 1,151 in her 48th season as head coach.
Photos: Nebraska state volleyball championships
Lincoln Lutheran celebrates defeating Fremont Bergan for the class C2 volleyball championship on Saturday. Lincoln Lutheran finished the season undefeated.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont Bergan's Claire Mlnarik, right, hugs, Sydney Meyer after the lost to Lincoln Lutheran for the class C2 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Hartington Cedar Catholic's Laney Kathol, Lauren Bernecker, Meredith McGregor, and Jozie Becker celebrate a point defeating Norfolk Catholic for the class D1 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Kathlyne Jones celebrates a point in the fifth set over Norfolk Catholic during the class D1 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal hits the ball over towards Fremont Bergan during the class C2 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont Bergan's celebrates a first set point against Lincoln Lutheran during the class C2 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Lily Wohlgemuth hist the ball towards Fremont Bergan during the class C2 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran celebrates a second-set point against Fremont Bergan during the class C2 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal celebrates a point against Fremont Bergan during the class C2 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont Bergan's Paige Frickenstein hits the ball twoards Lincoln Lutheran's Erika Young during the class C2 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gothenburg Grand Island Central Catholic's Tristyn Hedman during the class C1 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Central Catholic's Carolyn Maser, left, and Tristyn Hedman celebrate a point against Gothenburg during the class C1 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gothenburg's Kynlee Strauser celebrates a point against Grand Island Central Catholic during the class C1 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gothenburg's Taryn O'Hare hits the ball towards Grand Island Central Catholic's Madelyn Weyers during the class
C1 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gothenburg's Kara Waskowiak, left, hits the ball towards Grand Island Central Catholic's Avery Kelly, center, and Hadlee Hasselmann during the class
C1 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Gothenburg's Kara Waskowiak, Grand Island Central Catholic's Avery Kelly and Hadlee Hasselmann react to a Grand Island Central Catholic point during the class C1 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Central Catholic celebrates its win over Gothenburg for during the class C1 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gothenburg's Madison Smith, left, and Emily Cornwell talk before receiving their runner-up trophy after being defeated by Grand Island Central Catholic for the class C1 volleyball championship on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
