VOLLEYBALL

C-1 final: Grand Island Central Catholic clinches 11th state volleyball championship

  • Updated
Sights and sounds from Class B state volleyball on Wednesday

Grand Island Central Catholic won its 11th title Saturday with a four-set win over Gothenburg in the Class C-1 final at the state volleyball tournament.

Only Columbus Scotus (15) and Bellevue West (12) have more.

The 32-2 Crusaders got 28 kills from senior middle hitter Lucy Ghaifan.

Sharon Zavala picked up career victory No. 1,151 in her 48th season as head coach.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com

Championship matches are set! Check out the full bracket here!

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

