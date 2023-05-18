When it comes to championships, two are always better than one.

Caiden Fredrick got his encore.

The Papillion-La Vista South senior took first in the Class A discus competition at the Nebraska state track and field championships Thursday for the second straight year with a wire-to-wire victory.

His winning throw of 195-2 leads the gold-medal competition, but has to wait out the Class C and D throwers this weekend in the split meet.

“Just a great feeling to be able to win again, and 195 is a great throw to end with,” Fredrick said. “Happy to do it two years in a row. Just the best way the end the season."

That 195 proved to be the farthest throw of the contest, but Fredrick didn’t even need it to win. In fact, he could’ve stopped after his first throw, which traveled 190 feet, and still would have comfortably beaten runner-up J’Dyn Bullion’s high score of just under 182 feet.

Fredrick’s flying start right out of the gate was the polar opposite of his start last year, and it set the tone for a razor-sharp performance.

“Last year, I started off the day [and] I hit the net, so it’s a no throw, then a 150,” he said. “And then I got the 185 right after that. So it’s nice to have a good throw from the start and not worry about anything. So just a big stress reliever, and I kept going.”

Successfully defending a title is no easy feat, and the pressure can get the best of a competitor. But not Fredrick. He keeps his composure and gets better the deeper into the competition he gets.

“I just [get] up there and try to relax and just try to be as best as I can be,” Fredrick said. “I had three [shots] over 190. They all felt pretty good. Happy to get those out there.”

Fredrick, who has been throwing discus since middle school, will be a thrower at South Dakota State.

Photos: Nebraska high school state track and field meet, day 2