Caitlyn Ryan scores 16 in Papillion-La Vista's win over Bellevue East
BASKETBALL

Caitlyn Ryan scores 16 in Papillion-La Vista's win over Bellevue East

Caitlyn Ryan scored 16 points Friday night to lead Papillion-La Vista to a 58-49 win over Bellevue East.

Brooklyn Wrice added 14 points while Jenna Hoelscher and Anna Fitzgerald each had 13.

Riley Jensen scored 15 to pace the Chieftains.

mike.patterson@owh.com

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

