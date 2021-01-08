Caitlyn Ryan scores 16 in Papillion-La Vista's win over Bellevue East

Caitlyn Ryan scored 16 points Friday night to lead Papillion-La Vista to a 58-49 win over Bellevue East.
Brooklyn Wrice added 14 points while Jenna Hoelscher and Anna Fitzgerald each had 13.
Riley Jensen scored 15 to pace the Chieftains.
