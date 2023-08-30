Millard West’s offense showed its appreciation for the no-hit gem Caitlyn Semple spun Wednesday night with a 7-run fifth inning as the Wildcats roared to an 8-0 Metro Conference softball victory over Elkhorn South.

Semple was more than up to the task if all she had to work with was the one run scored in the top of the first inning by the Top 10 No. 4-ranked Wildcats before an estimated crowd of 125 at Elkhorn South.

When your pitcher rarely allows the opposing hitters to get out of the batter’s box — Semple’s 12 strikeouts accounted for all but three of Elkhorn South’s outs — the offense has time to find its groove.

“Caitlyn was just amazing tonight,” Millard West coach Don Brummer said. “She’s a kid who worked her tail off to get better between her sophomore and junior seasons by getting the gym and getting stronger. She has a nice repertoire of pitches, and they were all working tonight.”

This is Semple’s third season with the Wildcats varsity, and her experience is beginning to show. Semple needed just 89 pitches — 58 of which were strikes – to keep the No. 7-ranked Storm’s bats in check.

Not only was Semple able to deftly mix up her pitches, she also was placing the ball right where Brummer and his staff wanted it to go.

“She can hit her zones and she was really doing a good job of that tonight,” Brummer said. “She has really gotten a lot better controlling the zones.”

The Millard West offense got a jump start in the top of the fifth inning with a leadoff solo home run by first baseman Gracey Meinert. The junior was one of four Wildcats who had two hits apiece. Millard West finished with 13 hits.

Brummer said once the offense began to take a different approach in the later innings, the Wildcats were able to solve Storm pitcher Belle Akins.

“Their pitcher was throwing a really good game,” Brummer said. “Things got 100 percent better when were started being more patient at the plate. She has a good change-up and a decent rise ball, so we just had to wait for our pitches.”

Both teams are off until Friday and Saturday when they join 22 other schools — including a handful from Oklahoma, Colorado and Missouri — in the Kaiti Williams Memorial Leadoff Classic, hosted by Papillion-La Vista South at the Papillion Landing softball complex.

Millard West (4-2)…100 07 – 8 13 0

At Elkhorn South (5-3)…000 00 – 0 0 0

W-Caitlyn Semple. L-Belle Akins. 2B-MW, Addie Abboud. HR-MW, Gracey Meinert. A-125 (est.)