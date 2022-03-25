Cale Jacobsen, Aaniya Web named MVPs of Battle Metro All-Star basketball games

Cale Jacobsen of Ashland-Greenwood scored 22 points, including a 4-point play, as his Blue team defeated the White team 155-147 Friday night in the Battle Metro All-Star boys basketball game at Bellevue East. Jacobsen was named the MVP of the game.

Jasen Green of Millard North had 21 for the Blues. Reggie Thomas of Omaha Westside and Jay Dawson of Omaha Central each had 24 points for the Whites.

Aaniya Webb of Omaha Central, the game's MVP, scored 19 points in the Blue team's 104-91 win over the White team in the girls game.

Nataya Lockett of Omaha Benson on the White team also had 19 points.

