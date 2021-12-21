 Skip to main content
Cale Jacobsen scores 19 in Ashland-Greenwood's win over Wahoo
BASKETBALL

Cale Jacobsen scores 19 in Ashland-Greenwood's win over Wahoo

Cale Jacobsen

Ashland-Greenwood's Walker Grell (left) high-fives Cale Jacobsen during their game against Wahoo.

 EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD

Here are the All-Nebraska basketball teams since 2015.

ASHLAND, Neb. — It was a keep-shooting night for Cale Jacobsen and Class C-1’s top-ranked team.

After Ashland-Greenwood fell behind Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo 12-4, with Jacobsen getting both buckets and the team missing the six 3-pointers it tried, the Jays had a 21-point second quarter and a 40-point second half for a 65-43 win before a full house of 1,200.

Jacobsen led all scorers with 19 points as he continues his comeback from missing virtually all of his junior season because of knee surgery.

Evan Shepard had 17 points, and Max Parker brought out the biggest cheers of the night when the 6-foot-6 senior flushed four 3s from the baseline in the fourth quarter.

Wahoo conversely went cold in the second half. The Warriors (5-1), who twice had 12-point leads in the second quarter, were 1 of 15 in the third quarter as a 28-25 lead turned into a 43-34 deficit. They never got closer than seven after that.

Benji Nelson had three 3s and led Wahoo with 11 points. Sophomore Marcus Glock, who came into the week averaging 18 points a game, mustered four and didn’t score in the second half.

Tuesday was a night of No. 1-vs.-No. 2 games. At Omaha Skutt, the No. 1 SkyHawks are the last undefeated team in their class after a 49-40 win over defending champion and No. 2 Beatrice.

Wahoo (5-0).............................12  16    6    7—43

At Ashland-Greenwood (4-0)......4  21  18  22—65

W: Benji Nelson 11, Owen Hancock 9, Myles Simon 7, Garrett Grandgenett 6, Marcus Glock 4, Kamron Kasischke 3, Anthony Simon 3.

AG: Cale Jacobsen 19, Evan Shepard 17, Max Parker 12, Brooks Kissinger 9, Cougar Konzem 4, Dane Jacobsen 4.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

