Cale Jacobsen scores 19 in Ashland-Greenwood's win over Wahoo

ASHLAND, Neb. — It was a keep-shooting night for Cale Jacobsen and Class C-1’s top-ranked team.

After Ashland-Greenwood fell behind Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo 12-4, with Jacobsen getting both buckets and the team missing the six 3-pointers it tried, the Jays had a 21-point second quarter and a 40-point second half for a 65-43 win before a full house of 1,200.

Jacobsen led all scorers with 19 points as he continues his comeback from missing virtually all of his junior season because of knee surgery.

Evan Shepard had 17 points, and Max Parker brought out the biggest cheers of the night when the 6-foot-6 senior flushed four 3s from the baseline in the fourth quarter.

Wahoo conversely went cold in the second half. The Warriors (5-1), who twice had 12-point leads in the second quarter, were 1 of 15 in the third quarter as a 28-25 lead turned into a 43-34 deficit. They never got closer than seven after that.

Benji Nelson had three 3s and led Wahoo with 11 points. Sophomore Marcus Glock, who came into the week averaging 18 points a game, mustered four and didn’t score in the second half.