Cale Jacobsen's patience while recovering from injury is paying off on the basketball court

ASHLAND, Neb. — Cale Jacobsen didn’t rush his comeback from knee surgery.
It could have been tempting. One last season of football was beckoning, the last he could play at Ashland-Greenwood with younger brother Dane.
But it couldn’t override being ready for his senior season in his primary sport, basketball. UNO, Drake, Indiana State and North Dakota State are Division I schools showing interest in him.
“We waited a little bit longer. We waited about 10ish months before I really went full go, 5 on 5,” Jacobsen said. “I think that really just helped me. It gave me time to really recover my knee and everything. It made my whole body stronger.”
Jacobsen again is the leader for the Bluejays, who made the state tournament his sophomore year then went 15-8 while coming up a game short of a return to Lincoln without him last year.
“When he’s out there, we’re playing chess and a lot of kids are playing checkers,” Jays coach Jacob Mohs said. “He sees things, he knows what’s going on. He gets others involved. He makes good decisions.”
Ashland-Greenwood is 6-1. It was ranked No. 1 in Class C-1 before losing 72-70 to Omaha Roncalli, the preseason No. 1 in Class B, on Dec. 28 at home in the school’s holiday tournament. In December, the 6-foot-4 Jacobsen averaged 17 points and five assists while passing 1,000 career points in his first game back.
“It definitely took awhile getting into the flow,” he said. “I have a different role this year, to be more of a distributor. But it’s been fun. It feels good to be back on the court.”
It was exactly one year between games.
He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the opening game of the 2020-21 season. It began when he twisted an ankle. Mohs suggested he come out. Jacobsen shook him off.
But on a jump-stop layup on a fast break, he heard the pop on the way up.
“An ACL recovery’s a long one. So we got as much advice as we could and he went through some research at UNMC,” said Brad Jacobsen, Cale’s dad and the high school principal. “UNMC does a lot of research and so we got some really good data. He had a great physical therapist and just really went through a progression of getting back ready and he worked his tail off.”
Emotionally, the elder Jacobsen said, Cale handled the layoff well until getting antsy to come back as the start of practice neared.
“He was just finally starting to show a little frustration,” Brad Jacobsen said. “He was just tired of waiting. He just wanted to get out there and go. The therapist kind of said, start 1 on 1 and some 2 on 2, and he wanted to jump into 5 on 5 right away and so, but really, he handled it great. He did everything he was supposed to do and kept shooting whenever he could shoot when he wasn’t able to do everything with his legs.
“It’s still an adjustment because you haven’t faced live bullets for 11 months, but I think every game it gets a little bit better.”
Not playing football had its difficult moments, like not being able to help the Jays when they lost to eventual state runner-up Pierce 35-28. But it had a silver lining.
As much as Cale wanted to be in the huddle with Dane, the sophomore was able to show his own abilities at quarterback.
“For a lot of people, he’s kind of been in the shadow a little bit,” Cale said. “To see him really step into that role was cool for me and my family.”