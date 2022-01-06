Cale Jacobsen's patience while recovering from injury is paying off on the basketball court

“It definitely took awhile getting into the flow,” he said. “I have a different role this year, to be more of a distributor. But it’s been fun. It feels good to be back on the court.”

It was exactly one year between games.

He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the opening game of the 2020-21 season. It began when he twisted an ankle. Mohs suggested he come out. Jacobsen shook him off.

But on a jump-stop layup on a fast break, he heard the pop on the way up.

“An ACL recovery’s a long one. So we got as much advice as we could and he went through some research at UNMC,” said Brad Jacobsen, Cale’s dad and the high school principal. “UNMC does a lot of research and so we got some really good data. He had a great physical therapist and just really went through a progression of getting back ready and he worked his tail off.”

Emotionally, the elder Jacobsen said, Cale handled the layoff well until getting antsy to come back as the start of practice neared.