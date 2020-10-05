Call it family court when Skutt and Elkhorn Mount Michael tennis teams square off

Sheryl Vaughn and Chase Petersen stood next to one another during the Saturday morning dual, watching another highly competitive finish between their teams.

They wouldn’t want it any other way.

“He loves my boys, I love his boys and I think at the end of the day, if you have battles like this, we’re all happy,” said Vaughn, Omaha Skutt’s coach. “We’re proud of both teams.”

Call it a friendly rivalry between two of this year’s top teams in Class B.

Petersen — Vaughn’s son — coaches Elkhorn Mount Michael, which returned three medalists from last year’s Class B runner-up. Vaughn has five starters back from a team that placed third.

Between duals and tournaments this season, their teams have seen one another a half-dozen times so far. They’ll meet again at Monday’s River Cities Conference tournament, then at next week’s state meet. Scheduling so many head-to-head matchups against his mom’s team is no accident.

“We enjoy each other’s company, but we also enjoy watching our teams battle,” Petersen said. “In the end, the goal is to build Nebraska tennis. I’m proud of (my team), but I’m also proud of her and everything she’s done for her team. She inspires me.”