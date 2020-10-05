Call it family court when Skutt and Elkhorn Mount Michael tennis teams square off

Sheryl Vaughn and Chase Petersen stood next to one another during the Saturday morning dual, watching another highly competitive finish between their teams.
They wouldn’t want it any other way.
“He loves my boys, I love his boys and I think at the end of the day, if you have battles like this, we’re all happy,” said Vaughn, Omaha Skutt’s coach. “We’re proud of both teams.”
Call it a friendly rivalry between two of this year’s top teams in Class B.
Petersen — Vaughn’s son — coaches Elkhorn Mount Michael, which returned three medalists from last year’s Class B runner-up. Vaughn has five starters back from a team that placed third.
Between duals and tournaments this season, their teams have seen one another a half-dozen times so far. They’ll meet again at Monday’s River Cities Conference tournament, then at next week’s state meet. Scheduling so many head-to-head matchups against his mom’s team is no accident.
“We enjoy each other’s company, but we also enjoy watching our teams battle,” Petersen said. “In the end, the goal is to build Nebraska tennis. I’m proud of (my team), but I’m also proud of her and everything she’s done for her team. She inspires me.”
Vaughn took over as Skutt’s coach in 2004, when Petersen was a senior for the SkyHawks. They won the Class B team title that year, Skutt’s only boys tennis championship.
Petersen became an assistant for his mom for seven years before he took over Mount Michael’s program six years ago. The Knights won the 2015 state title and have had top-five finishes the past three seasons.
Vaughn was glad to see her son get into coaching. In addition to the high school season, Petersen conducts clinics and puts together offseason leagues, which draw players from Mount Michael and Skutt.
“I hoped he would because of his passion for the game,” Vaughn said of Petersen becoming a coach. “Our talent rises because Mount Michael makes it rise like this.”
Saturday’s dual ended with Mount Michael’s No. 1 doubles team winning in a tiebreaker, Isaac Gart edging Skutt’s Robert Seaton 8-6 at No. 1 singles and Skutt’s Connor Barrett outlasting Quinn McMahon 9-7 at No. 2 singles.
“The level of tennis we saw today is not something we run into all the time,” Petersen said. “I want nothing more than the best for her boys, like she wants for mine.”
