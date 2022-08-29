Can a Nebraska team ever win the American Legion World Series again? One coach says yes

With the team from Omaha Creighton Prep falling short at the American Legion World Series, one question remains:

Will a squad from Nebraska ever win the event again?

Five Points Bank coach Pat Mooney, whose Junior Jays finished 42-14 after going 1-2 at the World Series, says yes.

“We’ve come very close so I’m pretty sure it’s going to happen someday,” he said.

The only Nebraska team to accomplish the feat was McDevitts from Prep in 1939. That squad won the best-of-five championship series 3-1 against Berwyn (Illinois) in the tournament played at Omaha’s Fontenelle Park.

Eighty-three years later, the wait continues.

Teams from Omaha have reached the Series final twice. The Pepsi’s from Omaha Ryan lost to Charlotte (North Carolina) 2-1 in 1965 and Prep lost to Henderson (Nevada) 2-1 in 2017.

This year’s Series appearance in North Carolina began with the Junior Jays defeating two-time defending champ Idaho Falls 7-3 in the opener of round-robin play. Five Points Bank then lost 3-1 to Michigan champion Midland and 6-4 in nine innings to Virginia champion Chesapeake.

That last loss stung as the Junior Jays, solid defensively all season, committed four infield errors in the top of the ninth to allow a pair of runs. Five Points Bank brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the inning but came up empty.

“You play all seasonlong and a couple of blunders in that inning cost us,” Mooney said. “It was a tough way to end it because our guys felt like we didn’t get much closure.”

The coach added that it didn’t take long for reality to set in after that season-ending setback.

“Some of our guys were starting college the next day,” he said. “And I had to get back to Prep because the school year was starting.”

Mooney said he won’t forget this season.

“When you finish in the final eight nationally, that’s a positive,” he said. “The guys got to enjoy a dogpile after winning regionals, but that national championship dogpile will have to come another time.”

Peterson nets honor

Five Points Bank catcher Elliott Peterson was named to the World Series all-tournament team.

He had four hits and scored four runs while driving in two. He also caught two runners trying to steal and pitched in relief twice.

Peterson finished the season batting .345 with 25 RBIs.

Alabama squad prevails

Troy (Alabama) denied Idaho Falls a third straight Legion title, rallying for a 6-5 victory in the final.

The eventual champion trailed 5-0 after two innings but closed to 5-3 entering the seventh. Troy tied the game then scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.

Idaho Falls loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh but reliever Press Jefcoat struck out the final two to preserve the victory.

It was the first championship for a team from Alabama since Tuscaloosa won the Series in 1967. The Bandits, meanwhile, fell short of becoming the first team to win three consecutive titles. Six teams have won two in a row.

Statistics leaders

Waverly's Drew Miller hit .510 to lead the way in the final Legion Senior batting statistics.

He was 52 for 102 with 44 RBIs and 34 runs. He hit .353 in the spring to help the Vikings reach the Class B state final.

His .510 mark falls short of the Legion record that probably will stand for a long time. Playing in 15 games during the 2020 COVID-19 season, Max Anderson of Wolfe Electric (Millard West) went 38 for 49 to hit .776 — breaking a state Legion record that stood for 50 years.

Jack Thiele of Five Points Bank led the state this summer in hits (70) and RBIs (46). Teammate Parker Mooney scored a state-leading 62 runs.

Braden Cannon of the 52s Patriots (Millard South) led all pitchers with 12 wins.

Drew Grego of DC Electric (Bellevue West) led the state with a 0.85 ERA, Drew Iverson of Plattsmouth struck out 101 in 51 1/3 innings and Chris Park of Millard Sox Black led all relievers with eight saves.

Little League update

Nebraska champion Kearney fell short in its quest to return a state team to the Little League World Series for the second straight year.

Kearney went 0-2 at the Midwest Regional, which was captured by Iowa champion Davenport.

Hastings, Nebraska's 2021 champion, went 2-2 at the LLWS – the best performance ever by a state squad.