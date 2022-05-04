Capece brothers are helping push Omaha Gross toward first state tournament since 2015

When it comes to baseball, the Capece brothers of Omaha Gross are always on the same page.

Well, almost always. We’ll get back to that.

Senior pitcher Kyle and junior catcher Connor have been throwing to each other for several years. They’ve helped the Cougars go 15-7 while making a push for the school’s first state tournament berth since 2015.

“It’s been a good season so far,” Kyle said. “We’re where we want to be and we’re playing well heading into districts.”

Those Class B districts start Thursday, and Gross will be competing in the B-5 at Bennington. The Cougars are seeded second in the six-team district behind the top-seeded Badgers.

Coach Jim Hempel says much of his team’s success can be traced to the brothers.

“They’ve been a big part of what we’ve accomplished so far,” he said. “And I know they want to help us do even more.”

First order of business is pronouncing their last name correctly. It’s kuh-PEES-e, and don’t forget that final long “E” sound.

“We hear it get mispronounced a lot,” Kyle said. “We don’t let it bother us.”

Kyle, a Briar Cliff signee, leads the team in wins with five. The left-hander has a 3.68 ERA while striking out 35 in 32.1 innings, often pitching against the Cougars’ toughest opponents.

“He had a breakout year last summer during the (American) Legion season when he went 7-1,” Hempel said. “Kyle’s ERA was 1.06, and that broke a 20-year school record, so that was the foundation for this spring.”

Connor, who recently committed to Creighton, has been the Cougars’ big hitter. He is among the state leaders in batting average (.523), hits (34), RBIs (28) and doubles (eight).

“He’s a solid catcher and such a threat when he’s up to bat,” Hempel said. “He’s a generational-type guy that doesn’t come along very often at this level.”

Connor said he committed to the Bluejays for several reasons.

“It felt like home and it’s close by, so my parents can come watch me play,” he said. “They’re also going to give me a chance to catch and pitch, and I liked that.”

As the Cougars’ closer, Connor has yielded one unearned run in 13.2 innings and has an ERA of 0.00.

“Most schools recruiting me just wanted me to pitch,” he said. “But I enjoy catching and I want to hit, so I’m glad I’ll get that chance at Creighton.”

Hempel said it’s an interesting dynamic when Kyle is pitching and Connor is catching.

“I let those two call their own game,” he said. “They have a way of communicating without saying anything.”

Usually things go smoothly, but that wasn’t the case in the season opener against Ralston. The Rams had a runner taking a big lead off second base, so Connor fired the ball after Kyle’s next pitch.

Unfortunately, his throw intended for second base was slightly errant and was heading directly for his brother’s midsection. Kyle got his glove up in time, but the ball still caromed off the outside of his right hand.

“We thought it was kind of a funny moment, but I’m not sure Kyle thought so,” Hempel said. “Connor can rocket those throws pretty hard.”

Kyle agreed with that assessment.

“It didn’t feel very good, I’ll tell you that,” he said. “I’m lucky he didn’t hit me on my left (pitching) hand.”

Connor said he and his brother do indeed have a special bond when they’re the Cougars’ battery.

“It’s fun catching him,” he said. “I know what he wants to throw, and I don’t shake him off very often.”

The two said it will be different in the fall when Kyle moves along to Briar Cliff in Sioux City, Iowa. But that doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll be the end of the Capece pitching-catching connection.

“It’ll be weird next year throwing to somebody else,” Kyle said. “But Sioux City isn’t that far away, and I’m guessing we’ll be playing some catch in there sometime.”

