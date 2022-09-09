Carlos Collazo scores three touchdowns in Aurora's win over Ashland-Greenwood

Friday night started off as a celebration for the Ashland-Greenwood football program as the Bluejays celebrated the 75th anniversary of Memorial Stadium. However, the night didn’t end in as celebratory of fashion.

In one of the top Class C-1 matchups of the season, it was Carlos Collazo and the top-ranked Aurora who emerged victorious, running their way to a 33-14 road win over No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood.

“This Ashland defense is really, really good, and I was really proud of the way all of our kids responded,” said Aurora coach Kyle Peterson. “I think we complimented Carlos a little bit tonight with the quarterback run, but Carlos is just a phenom. If you give him enough touches, he’s gonna do something great.”

Coming into this season Collazo was expected to carry the load for the Huskies. And Friday night was no different. The senior running back set the tone and ran early and often, including 145 yards on the ground and two scores in the first half.

Collazo carried the ball on four of Aurora's first five plays, capping off their opening drive with an 18-yard touchdown run. That score put the Huskies ahead just 2:30 into the contest and they never trailed. Collazo finished the night with 34 carries and 249 yards on the ground.

“Coach said we’re going to come out and just run it down their throat right away,” Collazo said. “We wanted to set the tone early and be physical, and I thought we were able to do that all night.”

The Huskies, who moved to 3-0 on the 2022 season, impressed on offense throughout the night and started to pull ahead in the second quarter, where they put 20 points on the board.

But the Bluejays did answer Collazo’s early score. Dane Jacobsen hit Thomas Spears for a 30-yard touchdown pass, which tied the game with 3:51 left in the opening quarter.

The Bluejays' quarterback did make it interesting through the air both at the end of the first half and to start the second. Jacobsen hit Lleyton West for a 48-yard pass at the buzzer — which fell just short of the endzone as West knocked out of bounds at the 5 — to end the first half.

Ashland then drove 63 yards downfield on its first drive of the second half, only to see the drive stall out at the Aurora 11-yard line. Drake Zimmerman then cut the deficit to 13 with a 14-yard touchdown run at the 10:25 mark of the third quarter. But that was as close as the Bluejays would get.

“You have to have a lot of good things happen to come on the road and beat a great team like (Ashland),” Peterson said. “Our defense bent a little bit late in the game and there’s still some things we have to clean up, but I’m proud of the way our defense responded and I liked the way they played. And it was an all-around effort on both sides of the ball.”

Aurora’s defense got in on the scoring as well, as Treshaun Beed’s 20-yard fumble recovery gave the Huskies a 21-7 lead at the time in the second quarter. Drew Knust then hit Carsen Staehr for an 11-yard touchdown pass to make it 27-7, which the Huskies led by at halftime.

Then Collazo made his third trip to the endzone, putting the final nail in the coffin with just 7:12 left. This time from 2 yards out. Collazo’s score gave the Huskies a 33-14 lead, the final of this one.

“The last two years we’ve started off 0-2, so 3-0 is where we want to be,” Collazo said. “But we’ve still got to pay more attention to the little details. But I felt like as a team, we did a great job tonight. The line did a phenomenal job blocking and just chipped away. It was a hard-fought game.”

Aurora (3-0) will return home next week to face Platteview. The Bluejays, who suffered their first loss of the 2022 campaign, will head to Auburn next Friday.​

Aurora (3-0)...............................7 20 0 6—33

At Ashland-Greenwood (2-1)....7 0 7 0—14

A: Carlos Collazo 18 run (kick good)

AG: Thomas Spears 30 pass from Dane Jacobsen (kick good)

A: Carlos Collazo 3 run (PAT failed)

A: Treshaun Beed 20 fumble return (2 pt. good)

A: Carsen Staehr 11 pass from Drew Knust (PAT failed)

AG: Drake Zimmerman 14 run (kick good)

A: Carlos Collazo 2 run (2 pt. failed)

