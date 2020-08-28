Carsen Crouch's kick gives Elkhorn South a thrilling win over Millard West

Elkhorn South’s kicker watched from the opposite sideline as the stunning fourth-down play unfolded and Millard West celebrated a go-ahead score with 90 seconds left.

Then junior Carsen Crouch, son of Husker legend Eric Crouch, immediately bolted to his kicking net.

He had already missed two field goal attempts Thursday evening, and his first extra point try bounced off the left upright.

This is Crouch’s first season handling the kicking duties, yes. But he had logged so many reps in practice that when Millard West went in front 28-27, Crouch said, he stood just off the track that encircles the football field at Buell Stadium and tried his best to focus only on finding his rhythm again.

Because he knew that his team would find a way to respond.

Sure enough, the Storm used a long kick return and a pivotal third-down throw from their backup quarterback to set Crouch up for an opportunity he had always figured would come. He came through.

His 19-yard field goal with nine seconds left proved to be the game-winner for preseason No. 5 Elkhorn South (1-0), which secured a thrilling 30-28 win over No. 4 Millard West (0-1).