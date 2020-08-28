Carsen Crouch's kick gives Elkhorn South a thrilling win over Millard West

Elkhorn South’s kicker watched from the opposite sideline as the stunning fourth-down play unfolded and Millard West celebrated a go-ahead score with 90 seconds left.
Then junior Carsen Crouch, son of Husker legend Eric Crouch, immediately bolted to his kicking net.
He had already missed two field goal attempts Thursday evening, and his first extra point try bounced off the left upright.
This is Crouch’s first season handling the kicking duties, yes. But he had logged so many reps in practice that when Millard West went in front 28-27, Crouch said, he stood just off the track that encircles the football field at Buell Stadium and tried his best to focus only on finding his rhythm again.
Because he knew that his team would find a way to respond.
Sure enough, the Storm used a long kick return and a pivotal third-down throw from their backup quarterback to set Crouch up for an opportunity he had always figured would come. He came through.
His 19-yard field goal with nine seconds left proved to be the game-winner for preseason No. 5 Elkhorn South (1-0), which secured a thrilling 30-28 win over No. 4 Millard West (0-1).
“I knew it. I told everything that I knew there was going to be a time where I was going to have to kick a clutch one in,” Crouch said. “After those first two, I was kind of down, but my teammates picked me back up.”
That was a theme on Thursday for Elkhorn South, which needed perseverance from its full squad to take down the Wildcats, who ended their season in the Class A quarterfinals last year.
Coach Guy Rosenberg talked about it before the game — he told his guys one of his favorite Bill Parcells quotes. “Nobody cares about your injuries or your problems.” All that matters is the final score, so be ready to grind until the last whistle, Rosenberg said.
Perhaps that’s why the Storm were able to bounce back despite so many of their guys cramping up Thursday.
Their starting quarterback, Dilan Krause, left the game in the first half and never returned. Two-way standout Bo Wieseler got injured on the first drive of the second half.
And perhaps the biggest gut-punch of the night came when Millard West’s Brandt Pickrell caught a jump-ball-like pass between two defenders and sprinted in along the sideline for a 53-yard touchdown with 1:34 left.
That play — and Nathan Pederson’s third rushing touchdown of the night five minutes earlier — erased the 13-point lead that Elkhorn South built early in the fourth quarter.
But the Storm responded.
Junior Blake Daly took the ensuing kickoff back to the Elkhorn South 45-yard line. After two incomplete passes, junior Will Skradis scrambled out of the pocket and made an on-the-run throw to senior Ben Morrow for a 49-yard gain. Then Crouch won it with the kick.
“We talk a lot about, don’t be the submissive gazelle,” Rosenberg said. “The lions are running around, and then the gazelles, they slump down with the negative body language. (We said), have some jut to your jaw, keep your chin up when things are tough, and things are going to work out.”
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!