Carter Nelson's 'really good two days' featured four gold medals and an offer from Iowa State

Two days last week for Carter Nelson would have made anybody else’s career.

For the Ainsworth sophomore, it’s only a start.

After clearing 7 feet in the high jump and setting a second school record, in the discus, at a track meet, a visit the next day to Iowa State produced a Cyclone scholarship offer in football.

“Yeah, it was a really good two days,” said Jake Nelson, Carter’s father and coach in basketball and football. “It’s going to be tough to top that. We’re hoping (Thursday) maybe we can top it.”

What’s Thursday? Another track meet, at West Holt in Atkinson. Expected to be there is Husker football assistant Barrett Ruud.

“We're hoping to maybe stretch out a couple of those school records, I don't know," coach Nelson said. “I wouldn't be surprised if he tries to go over 7 feet depending on how he’s feeling. And then coach Ruud is going to be there to watch, too. It’s been since the fall that we’ve talked to the Huskers, so to hear where they’re at will be kind of interesting.”

Nelson is an attractive prospect. He’s 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, wants to play tight end or wide receiver in college. He hasn’t ruled out basketball, either, on the next level. His best workout for the high jump, he said, comes from dunking.

He certainly could be a multi-events athlete in track, too. He shared the gold medal in the high jump at state as a freshman. He throws the discus. He vaults. He wants to be a state qualifier in a sprint.

“A freak athlete," Ainsworth football coach Jessi Owen said last year. “If you would like to get a good grasp on the athleticism of a kid that size, go watch his basketball highlights. He is the type of athlete that coaches get excited to have.”

At last week’s O’Neill Invitational, the pole vault and the high jump were held at the same time. Not uncommon. He’s used to running back and forth between events. He won the vault at 13-6, then finished off the jumps that makes him the first sophomore in state history to clear 7 feet. He tied the Class C state record.

Dad wasn’t expecting it. Carter said his knees were sore and he wanted to jump long enough to win the event. But it was key to get a height, like 6-2, that would make him eligible for the Norfolk Classic regional meet on April 28.

Wife and mom Sandi Nelson coaches the Bulldogs’ high jumpers. Jake coaches the throwers. But when he looked across the football field and saw the bar higher than Carter’s head, he checked in with her. Carter had cleared 6-6 and was going for 6-9, a personal record.

The knees were feeling better. He made 6-9 and Sandi reported 7 foot was the next height.

“I was just staying away," the coach said. “Sometimes he does a little bit better when I’m not there.”

Carter won two more events, the discus with a school-record 158-10 on his final attempt and the 200 meters in 22.74 after recovering from his blocks working loose at the start. The three of them drove to Ames, Iowa, after the meet.

They saw the Cyclones in a spring practice and afterward met with coach Matt Campbell.

“I’m pretty sure all three of our jaws hit the floor at the same time," coach Nelson said. “We weren’t expecting it when he offered a full ride.”

The offer, Carter said, “just opened my mind to what more I can do to become better.”​

