Cayden Russell's TD with 6 seconds left gives Omaha Creighton Prep win over Papillion-La Vista

With its star running back hurt, Omaha Creighton Prep still managed to squeeze out a last-minute victory.

Cayden Russell crashed over from the 1-yard line with six seconds left to boost the fifth-ranked Junior Jays to a 24-20 win over host Papillion-La Vista.

Russell was playing for Marty Brown, who left the game in the third quarter with a leg injury. He rushed 25 times for 189 yards — 178 in the first half.

Prep led most of the game before the Monarchs went ahead with 4:12 left on an 8-yard TD pass from quarterback Octavien Pirtle to Owen Bogacz. The two-point conversion pass from Pirtle to 6-foot-7 tight end Eric Ingwerson put Papio up 20-17.

The Junior Jays took over at their own 36 but the drive got off to a shaky start after a pair of motion penalties. Facing third and 7 at midfield, wide receiver Pierce Johnson tossed a 9-yard completion to Ed Hubner off a reverse.

Another first down was followed by a roughing the passer penalty, which moved the ball to the Monarchs 15. A 12-yard run by quarterback Ezra Vedral and a 1-yard run by George Egan put the ball at the Papio 2.

With no timeouts left and the clock running, Vedral gained one yard with 29 seconds left. The Junior Jays lined up quickly and Russell went off left tackle for the go-ahead touchdown in the final seconds.

Papio had one last chance but a desperation pass was intercepted near midfield by Christian Lanphier.

​Prep led 10-0 after the first quarter. Brown scored on a 3-yard run and Ford Hamilton booted a 27-yard field goal.

The Monarchs made it 10-6 in the second quarter on a 25-yard pass from Pirtle to Isaac Gonzales. The extra-point was blocked by John Pargo Jr.

Prep extended its lead in the third quarter when Johnson weaved his way on a punt return for a 63-yard touchdown. On the Junior Jays next possession, Brown was hit hard on a running play and hobbled off the field.

Papio made it 17-12 late in the quarter on a 29-yard run by Payton Prestito. He rushed 14 times for 168 yards, most of that coming in the second half.

The Monarchs went ahead with 4:12 left on Pirtle's second TD pass of the night but they couldn't hold the lead.

Prep moved to 5-3 while Papio fell to 4-4.

Omaha Creighton Prep (5-3).....10 0 7 7—24

Papillion-La Vista (4-4)...............0 6 6 8—20

CP: Marty Brown 3 run (Ford Hamilton kick)

CP: FG Hamilton 27

PLV: Isaac Gonzales 25 pass from Octavien Pirtle (kick blocked)

CP: Pierce Johnson 63 punt return (Hamilton kick)

PLV: Payton Prestito 29 run (pass failed)

PLV: Owen Bogacz 8 pass from Pirtle (Eric Ingwerson pass from Pirtle)

CP: Cayden Russell 1 run (Hamilton kick)