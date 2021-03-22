Cece Behrens scores five goals to lead Omaha Skutt to win over Omaha Mercy

Cece Behrens turned a Monday matinee into a personal highlight reel.
The Omaha Skutt senior tallied five goals in the top-ranked SkyHawks’ 7-1 win over No. 2 Omaha Mercy on the soggy College of St. Mary field.
Behrens, a UNO recruit, has now scored nine times through her team’s first two matches.
“She’s just a presence,” Skutt coach John Carlson said.
It took only five minutes for Behrens to get things going, finding a pass from Macy Gordon and giving Skutt an early lead.
She added three more before halftime and another after the break as Skutt racked up the first six goals of the match.
Carlson said Behrens is playing the forward position for the first time in her high school career after earning All-Nebraska second team honors in the midfield as a sophomore.
“We’re playing three forwards, and she’s just really good at playing the center forward in between two,” Carlson said. “It’s about matchups, and she matches up well. She’s physical, can win balls out of the air. And she knows the game well.”
Behrens had four goals in Skutt’s season-opening 8-0 win over Bellevue West on Thursday. The SkyHawks host South Sioux City on Tuesday night before a Friday visit to Class B No. 6 Omaha Duchesne.
