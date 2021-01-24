From Ledrue Galloway to Trevor Brown, and Johnny Rodgers and Eric Crouch in between, The World-Herald has honored the best players in Nebraska high school football for 100 years.

And what better time than a centennial to compile the first comprehensive list of our all-state players that you can access? Nearly 8,400 of them.

This has been a project more than 30 years in the making made easier only with recent technology advances. In 1995, when the All-Nebraska team turned 75, we printed the year-by-year teams on one page. Now we can create searchable databases. And we did (which you can find toward the bottom of this page).

We consider 1921 to be the first year for a World-Herald all-state team. It was the first time sports writer Gregg McBride surveyed coaches, officials and followers to choose 11 players for an all-state team. A couple of years during the 1910s, the newspaper issued all-state teams that were not statewide, and one was based solely on a poll of Omaha Central players.

From 1921 to 1973, the all-state team consisted of only an offensive platoon. Offensive and defensive units were first chosen in 1974, with a punter first selected in 1978. McBride didn’t pick all-class teams until 1947, but named his first six-man team in 1938 (four years after its creation) and first eight-man team in 1954 (three years after its genesis). Some years in the 1930s McBride named All-Nebraska teams eight deep.

On the 100 All-Nebraska first teams, 1,553 individuals from 153 schools have been honored. This includes 152 two-time selections and five three-time all-state players: Bobby Bass of Omaha Benson (1972-73-74), Matt Spethman of Lincoln East (1987-88-89), Danny Woodhead of North Platte (2001-02-03), Calvin Strong of Omaha North (2012-13-14) and Zavier Betts of Bellevue West (2017-18-19).

Omaha Creighton Prep has had the most first-team All-Nebraska players with 136, 35 in the past 25 years. Since 1995, Omaha Central has moved into second with 86 by picking up 26. Also in the top 10: Lincoln Southeast (84), Grand Island (81) Omaha North (75), Lincoln High (73), Millard North (71), Omaha Westside (64), Omaha Burke (54) and Bellevue West (49). Millard North’s 60 are the most in the past quarter-century, 20 more than Southeast.

Prep’s eight All-Nebraska selections in 1985 are the most for one school in a season. Class C-1 Battle Creek in 1992 and Class B York in 2017, each with three, hold that distinction for smaller schools.

Henderson’s John Kroeker, who went on to punt for Nebraska, is the only boy ever selected to two All-Nebraska positions in the same season, running back and punter, in 1983. In recent years, top kicking specialists who also could have been picked as a position player have been placed on the teams as athletes-slash-kicker or punter.

Of the state’s three Heisman Trophy winners, Johnny Rodgers was All-Nebraska for Omaha Tech in 1968, Eric Crouch was a two-time pick for Millard North in 1995 and 1996 and Nile Kinnick of Iowa was second-team for Omaha Benson in 1934.

Twenty All-Nebraska players have gone on to receive All-America status at NU. Among them: Rodgers, Crouch, 1981 and 1982 Outland Award winner and 1982 Lombardi Award winner Dave Rimington (Omaha South, 1977) and 1994 Outland winner Zach Wiegert (Fremont Bergan, 1989). Dean Steinkuhler, 1983’s Outland and Lombardi winner, was a two-time all-state in his class at Sterling (Class D, 1977, Eight Man-1, 1978).

The last two NU All-Americans from the state, both kicking specialists, have been All-Nebraskans — Alex Henery (Omaha Burke, 2005) and Kyle Larson (Kearney, 1998).

In all, 8,382 players from 519 schools (Creighton Prep leads Central 212-138) have received some level of all-state recognition other than honorable mention. But there’s more that we can’t track down. Somebody cut out the 1923 and 1938 teams from the bound World-Herald volumes that later were microfilmed then digitalized. We located the first teams for those years. But if any reader has family scrapbooks with the missing names, email stu.pospisil@owh.com.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

More questions, answers

Who selected these teams before I started in 1990?

They were McBride from 1921 to 1965, Conde Sargent from 1966 to 1975 and Larry Porter from 1976 to 1989.

Who was Ledrue Galloway?

His is a heart-rending tale. The 1923 Central graduate holds the distinctions of being the first Black player named All-Nebraska and one of the first two players named twice.

Galloway made the first All-Nebraska team as a lineman and was chosen for his backfield play the next year. He also was a fine athlete in track, baseball and basketball.

Some of his friends wanted him to attend Nebraska, but the Missouri Valley Conference had an agreement not to use Black players, so he chose Iowa. He started for the Hawkeyes as a sophomore tackle in 1924, then contracted tuberculosis. He moved to Arizona before his death in September 1926.

Galloway had a “Gipper” moment, too. While trying to recover, he wrote a letter to his former teammates on the eve of their 1925 homecoming game against Red Grange and Illinois. His closing:

There will be twelve men in every play because I’ll be there.There will be twelve men in every play because I’ll be there.oach John “Pop” Schmidt said in 1926. “He always worked for cooperation with the players and he always was an obliging player. His actions on the field were most sportsmanlike and his conversation with either opponents or teammates was unquestionable.”

Why did you mention Trevor Brown?

The Waverly junior was the first lineman to be All-Nebraska as a sophomore and junior. Should he earn a spot as a senior, he’ll break new ground. And kick off the second century of All-Nebraska teams.

All-Nebraska football teams through the years

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.