Central, Burke advance to Omaha Public Schools Jamboree finals

Omaha Central and Omaha Burke are in the finals of the OPS Jamboree on Monday night.

Central, yeah, you expected the Eagles. Even with one returning starter and a momentous change in coaches, they were the tournament’s No. 1 seed.

But Burke, a team that won only four games last season? Well, the Bulldogs are halfway there and had the far easier time of it in Saturday’s semifinals, against the only OPS team included in the preseason Top 10.

They drubbed Omaha North 77-49 in the gym at new Omaha Westview, followed by Central recovering from losing a 15-point lead to hold off Omaha Bryan 62-54. The two winners play for the title at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Burke, this year’s predetermined finals site.

“We know that a lot of people don't expect us to win a lot of these games,’’ Burke coach Cody Fisher said. “No one really expected us to win today and no one's going to expect us to win on Monday, but no one's expected us to in the last few years.

“We don't really worry about any of that stuff. We just focus on our guys and just playing together and compete. We have faith that if we play the way that we're capable of that we can get some pretty good chances.”

Jeb Svoboda had a lot of those early. In the first quarter, he was 5 of 6 on 3-pointers while scoring 17 of his game-high 32 points. Dakarei Davis had 14 of his 16 in the next quarter while the Bulldogs (2-0) ballooned their lead to 30 before settling for a 46-18 halftime advantage on the 1-1, preseason No. 7 Vikings.

“We have very good shooters and they get into a rhythm. They see the thing go in and it just becomes an ocean,’’ Fisher said. “Zeb got off to a great start and Dakarei got rolling there after some foul trouble, but all of our guys in general just played very well.

“We did a great job looking for each other, guys were moving, we got a lot of easy looks. So collectively, we played well but when you got guys that are putting it up like that, it makes it easier.”

Ex-Husker Bruce Chubick II is now 2-0 as a first-year coach at Central. Strange still to see him and his father, Nebraska High School Hall of Famer coach Bruce Chubick, in purple shirts instead of the red of the South High Packers, where dad was the head guy and his son the assistant. The elder Chubick said he didn’t decide until the week before practices began to be his son’s role-reversal main help on the bench.

Then couple it with longtime Central coach Eric Behrens now wearing Westview apparel as the new school’s athletic director.

Central’s largest lead against the 1-1 Bears was 15 points after the first basket of the second half. Bryan needed only eight minutes to take its first lead since 6-3.

Six lead changes later, the Eagles were ahead 55-54 when Amir Martin was fouled on a three-point attempt. It got immediately worse for the Bears. Isaiah Jackson, who hadn’t committed the foul, slammed the ball down and got T’d up. Martin made his three shots, then Ethan Wiley made the two for the technical and with 28.6 seconds left the one-point lead reached 60-54.

Awit Mamer, Central’s lone returning starter from Behrens’ last state-tournament team last year, have 14 points. Gatkal Both and Devin Holmon each had 16 to lead Central.

“This is how you learn to become a good team as you gut out a couple of these performances,’’ Chubick said. “My hat goes off to Bryan. They came firing back at us like I knew they would.

“They're going to be a tough out for a whole lot of people and so to be able to beat them today. I think it was a great win for us, a great win for our kids I'm proud of.”

Omaha Bryan (1-1)...... 8 14 11 21 — 54

Omaha Central (2-0)... 15 20 8 19 — 62

OB: Amir Martin 16, A’mare Bynum 15, Isaiah Jackson 7, Mat Tut 7, Rylan Rodriguez 5, Elijah McCullough 3, Would Kueth 1.

OC: Devin Holmon 16, Gatkal Both 16, Awit Mamer 14, Alijah Wayne 4, LC Doss 3, Ethan Wiley 3, Kevin McGee 3, Andrew Brown 2, Caleb Pyfrom 1.

Omaha Burke (2-0)... 28 18 21 10 — 77

Omaha North (1-1)..... 8 10 16 15 — 49

OB: Zeb Svoboda 32, Dakarai Davis 16, Terrance Nelson 6, David Boatman 5, Ethan Painter 5, Aerion McClain 3, Brodey Loftin 3, Reed Emsick 2, Nate Vereen-Burton 2, Tanner Nielsen 2, Jaylend Parks 1,

ON: T’Andre Perkins 11, Ruai Lew 10, Mynor Strong 7, Bapahal Kuang 5, Ky’Aire Gregory 4, Dellshawn Evans 3, Jerri’On Williams 3, Tre’Vionne Brown 3, Garrett Potts 2, DeAndre Harper 1.

Bellevue West 86, Papillion-La Vista South 58

The top-ranked Thunderbirds hit 80 for the second consecutive game, this one against a Papillion-La Vista South team that narrowly missed going to state last year. They also had every quarter in the 20s.

The end of the first quarter was vintage West. Trailing 21-20, Jaxon Stueve made a 3, then Jaden Jackson deflected the Titans’ inbounds pass to Eldon Turner for a layup. West then turned it up on defense during a 20-6 second quarter and won each of the last two periods.

Creighton-bound Josiah Dotzler had a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds to go with six assists. Robby Garcia also had 15, with Stueve going 4-of-6 on 3s for 14 points and Turner chipped in 12.

West (2-0) next week visits Papillion-La Vista on Tuesday night and Lincoln North Star next Saturday.

Papillion-La Vista South (1-1)... 21 6 16 15 — 58

Bellevue West (2-0)................ 25 20 21 20 — 86

PS: Bryson Bahl 14, Jayden Herrera 13, Reece Kircher 9, Maal Jal 8, Aiden Miller 6, Jack Wallace 5, Ty Jelinek 3.

BW: Josiah Dotzler 15, Robby Garcia 15, Jaxon Stueve 14, Eldon Turner 12, Jaden Jackson 9, CJ Gauff 8, J’dyn Bullion 4, Steven Poulicek 3, Trey Perea 2, Ramel Woodard 2, Josh High 2.​