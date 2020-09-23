Central grad Gale Sayers shattered records in his decorated high school career

Few high school athletes get one game or moment that sticks in history.
Gale Sayers had two.
While at Omaha Central, Sayers starred in Nebraska’s only high school football game that generated a book devoted solely to it, the 0-0 tie with Omaha Creighton Prep in 1960.
Then he concluded his prep career with a state-record performance in the long jump at the 1961 state meet, a mark that stood until 2005.
With Sayers’ death Wednesday at 77, the executive director of the Central High Foundation said the school mourns “such a gentle man.”
Michele Roberts said the last Central-connected event Sayers attended was a golf outing five years ago at the Field Club of Omaha.
“He will be dearly missed," Roberts said. “He was an avid supporter of the school and the foundation. We appreciated his work very much.”
Sayers was the focal point of the 1960 Prep game. Both teams were 4-0. Sayers had scored 70 points himself. Prep had allowed just 20.
“It was a game that was billed as their great defense against our great offense,” Sayers said in 2010.
Junior Jays coach Don Leahy told his three linebackers to focus on Sayers.
“We told the linemen they had to stop the other two guys,” Leahy said in 2010 (he died in 2018). “They were good, Ardell Gunn and Vernon Breakfield, but we felt like we had no other choice.”
Sayers, of course, was involved in the play of the game. He fumbled, the ball flew up, Gunn grabbed it and dashed 80 yards for the winning touchdown.
Except ... it was ruled a forward lateral. The touchdown was called back.
“I’ll never forget that play," Sayers said in 2010.
Retired Prep coach Tom Jaworski, a reserve for the Junior Jays in 1960, said in 2010 that Sayers made an illegal pitch.
“I was standing right there on the sideline,” Jaworski said in 2010. “I had a perfect view. And I wouldn’t be prejudiced at all.”
Sayers might not have made a big play, Jaworski said, but on defense, he made tackles all over the field.
Neither team lost the rest of the season. Central and Prep shared the mythical state championship in an era before the NSAA playoffs began in 1975.
The following spring, Sayers set the long jump record in the jumping pit under the east stands of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. He was competing head-to-head that day with Lincoln High's Bobby Williams, who had gone 24 feet earlier in the 1961 season.
"He was jumping very well and I was jumping very well," Sayers said in 2005. "On the last jump, he was ahead of me. I had good speed down the runway. I hit the board very well and got great height."
Part of the lore surrounding his jump — the last attempt of his schoolboy career — was that his coach, Frank Smagacz, put a handkerchief in the pit as a mark (then legal), then kicked it forward about a foot. Sayers landed on the cloth.
"Did it help?" Sayers said. "It could have. I was just trying to get my best."
At the time of the state meet, Sayers still wasn’t set on a college.
His recruiting story began that January when he and Breakfield said they would enroll at Iowa State. The two had been on the same football team since fourth grade. They had other Central friends there, including basketball player Jay Murrell.
They liked Iowa State’s single-wing offense. Coach Clay Stapleton, to them, was like Smagacz — “Real funny ... awful nice.” (Breakfield ended up at Luther Junior College in Wahoo).
Sayers already had been approached by all Big Eight schools except the two Oklahomas and all Big Ten teams except Ohio State. Syracuse and Southern California also were interested.
The recruiting didn’t abate as Iowa, Northwestern and Notre Dame, where the pair visited shortly after the Iowa State announcement, all were in pursuit. Nebraska, too.
Before Lincoln High’s Williams and Sayers competed at the Intercity League track meet at then-Omaha University, World-Herald Sports Editor Wally Provost wrote, “Cornhusker boosters who are wringing their hands in impatience can work off some of this nervousness by attending. Should be a fine opportunity for back-slapping, handshaking and propagandizing. Do the coaches a favor, though, and don’t bother the boys until their events are concluded.”
Sayers announced on his graduation day that Nebraska was his choice. But on Sept. 9, 1961, he switched preference one last time. And was on his way to being the Kansas Comet.
