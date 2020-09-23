Central grad Gale Sayers shattered records in his decorated high school career

"He was jumping very well and I was jumping very well," Sayers said in 2005. "On the last jump, he was ahead of me. I had good speed down the runway. I hit the board very well and got great height."

Part of the lore surrounding his jump — the last attempt of his schoolboy career — was that his coach, Frank Smagacz, put a handkerchief in the pit as a mark (then legal), then kicked it forward about a foot. Sayers landed on the cloth.

"Did it help?" Sayers said. "It could have. I was just trying to get my best."

At the time of the state meet, Sayers still wasn’t set on a college.

His recruiting story began that January when he and Breakfield said they would enroll at Iowa State. The two had been on the same football team since fourth grade. They had other Central friends there, including basketball player Jay Murrell.

They liked Iowa State’s single-wing offense. Coach Clay Stapleton, to them, was like Smagacz — “Real funny ... awful nice.” (Breakfield ended up at Luther Junior College in Wahoo).

Sayers already had been approached by all Big Eight schools except the two Oklahomas and all Big Ten teams except Ohio State. Syracuse and Southern California also were interested.